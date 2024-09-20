adidas cuts an extra 30% off sitewide with this promo code! Running shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
30% off From $10

adidas takes an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code SCOREBIG at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the Stan Smith Lux Sneakers that are marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These sneakers will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and you can choose from three color options. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
adidas takes up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, acce...
adidas Fall Savings Event takes up to 60% off sneakers,...
adidas Kids Flash Sale offers an extra 30% off back-to-...
Nike’s Fall Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off sel...
Amazon’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ap...
Nike’s Gear Up For Fall Event is live! Score an e...
Amazon’s adidas Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% o...
ASICS Appreciation Week takes an extra 20% off running ...
Load more...
Show More Comments