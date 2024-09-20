adidas cuts an extra 30% off sitewide with this promo code! Running shoes, apparel, more

adidas takes an extra 30% off sitewide with promo code SCOREBIG at checkout. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. During this sale you can score deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. A standout from this sale is the Stan Smith Lux Sneakers that are marked down to $72 and originally sold for $120. These sneakers will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and you can choose from three color options. Find even more deals by heading below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!