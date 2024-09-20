Bring home Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system to remedy spotty connections down at $160 low, more from $260

If you’re tired of putting up with a spotty network in your home and want to upgrade your Wi-Fi system, then your time is now to snag the eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system for $159.99 shipped from Amazon. Down from its $250 usual going rate, this single node router is now seeing a solid $90 discount, dropping back to the lowest price we tracked for it in July. This Wi-Fi 6E router is now $10 below last year’s Black Friday price, making it one of the best times to snag it. The eero Pro 6E’s dual node and triple node mesh systems are also down to $260 and $350, respectively. Head below for more details to find out how they improve your home network.

Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system comes with support for over 100 connected devices and gigabit+ speeds up to 2.3 Gb/s to offer reliable connectivity for your entire home. The single-node model offers 2,000 square feet of mesh coverage throughout your home/office, which should be enough for most users. Folks who want additional coverage can easily add multiple nodes to cover up to 6,000 square feet with a triple-node setup. Setting up these Wi-Fi nodes and connecting them to your existing mesh is also fairly simple, and the eero app “guides you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.” The eero Pro 6E single and dual-node mesh systems are enough for most users, although the triple-node setup offers the most bang for your buck.

Upgrading to a mesh system is great for folks who have a ton of smart home gadgets and appliances at home, all of which are fighting for bandwidth at any given time. And if you’re upgrading to eero Pro 6E’s mesh system to start putting together a smart home then be sure to stop by our smart home deals hub to catch some solid deals on connected accessories and devices.

Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh router features:

EERO’S FIRST Wi-Fi 6E SYSTEM – eero Pro 6E supports fast speeds and access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices, resulting in lower latency across your network, even for non Wi-Fi 6E devices. Backward-compatible with previous-generation eero devices.

WIRED SPEEDS, WITHOUT THE WIRES – Game, work, or stream reliably with eero Pro 6E.*

EERO TECHNOLOGY OPTIMIZES YOUR WIFI – Supports blazing fast gaming across your whole-home network.

MORE BANDWIDTH, GIGABIT+ SPEEDS – Supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps — including wired speeds of up to a gigabit and wireless speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps. Enables gigabit+ internet plans when using the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port.

MORE WIFI FOR MORE DEVICES – Network coverage up to 6,000 sq ft and support for 100+ connected devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!