Anker’s 2-in-1 dual braided 140W USB-C cable now at new $20 Amazon low

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 2024 model 140W dual USB-C fast charging cable down at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This 2-in-1 cable typically fetches a regular price at $26 on Amazon and has now dropped the lowest we have tracked since its debut in May at nearly 25% off. While we tend to stick to the ultra-affordable cable deals around here, this one stands out with the dual USB-C connectors, cable length management, 140W of max power, and the braided design.

This 2-in-1 cable can be a neat and tidy way to power up a couple devices, be it on the desktop, while traveling, or just as a handy option to have laying in wait as part of your EDC.

It is capable of passing data at up to 480MB/s and power at up to 140W. Of course this all depends on the wall charger or power source and the device you have it connected to, but it will deliver up to 140W when it can – Anker says it will “supercharge your 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) to 50% in just 20 minutes with a single 140W USB-C port.”

That said, “when only one device is connected, the charging power can reach up to 140W” and “when charging two devices at the same time, the total maximum power can reach 130W only if one of the devices requires more than 100W.”

The power management distribution system is in place to “optimize each device’s power needs – it supports PD, PPS, and PIQ 2.0 protocols, it is rated with a 10,000-bend resistance, and features a handy cable length management setup that splits after 3-feet into two 1-foot sections – these can be adjusted with the cable slider to keep things organized.

Anker 140W dual USB-C fast charging cable features:

2-in-1 Charging Cable: Charge your smartphone and tablet simultaneously with one convenient cable, perfect for travel and business trips. Designed to minimize clutter, it’s ideal for keeping your space organized and carrying less while on the move.

One Port, 140W Max Charging: Supercharge your 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) to 50% in just 20 minutes with a single 140W USB-C port, designed for maximum power delivery and optimal charging speeds.

Smart Power Management: Enhance your charging efficiency with this versatile cable, equipped with smart power distribution to optimize each device’s power needs.

Flexible and Tough: Includes a 3 ft base cable and two 1 ft sections that can be adjusted with a cable slider, designed for durability with over 10,000 bend resistance.

