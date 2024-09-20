Apple 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell with nano glass now $385 off once again

Update: This deal is now live once again, while the standard glass model has dropped to $2,299 – $200 off the regular $2,499 for folks not intersted in the nano-texture. Details below in the original post.

While much of the wonderful Labor Day deals have come and gone now on Apple gear, you can still score a $100 price drop on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro and we are now tracking a deep deal on the high-end model. Amazon is offering the 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade and the cellular connectivity down at $2,214 shipped. This is a regularly $2,599 machine that is now seeing a deep $385 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked yet. Today’s deal is on the Space Black model and delivers the largest cash discount we have tracked on any of the new M4 iPad Pro machines.

While the high-end M4 Pros certainly aren’t for everyone, if you did have your eye on what is quite possibly the best tablet ever released, you might as well save the $385. Today’s deal on the Wi-Fi + Cell model comes in at just $100 above the Wi-Fi only without the glass upgrade and the same price as the model without the cell action as well.

We have become big fans of Apple’s iPad nano-texture glass treatment – details on that can be found right here.

It is also worth noting that this particular high-end configuration is still selling at the full $2,599 over at Best Buy, but you will find the open-box listing with the full warranty in “excellent” condition selling for $2,167.99, or $431 off.

You’re looking at one beast of an iPad here. Alongside the aforementioned specs set within the “thinnest” Apple product yet, it features a gorgeous Ultra Retina XDR Display, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G cellular support, Face ID, and a pair of 12MP cameras.

Apple 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E and 5G. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!