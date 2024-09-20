Hisense 55-inch A6 4K Smart Google TV with AirPlay is down at $220 shipped today

It’s certainly not some high-end OLED model with a speedy refresh rate, but Best Buy is now offering a solid deal on the affordable 2024 Hisense 55-inch Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV at $219.99 shipped. This Best Buy exclusive typically fetches $300 and has now dropped $80 to deliver a solid, modern 55-inch viewing experience without completely breaking the bank. For further comparison here, Amazon’s in-house 4-series 55-inch sells for $380 on sale right now.

Again, this is not a premium, high-end TV, but it is a smart one for $220 with a 4K resolution and a size ready for bedrooms, offices, or the kids – perhaps something to keep them off the OLED when you’re trying to watch the game, or play some games for that matter.

This is a smart Google TV with direct access to your streaming services and the plethora of apps it supports alongside Game Mode Plus with a Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa voice commands join Apple’s AirPlay and three HDMI inputs, all for $220.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch with something that blends right into your decor, dive into the ongoing deals on Hisense’s new 144Hz Google CanvasTV. It delivers on that Samsung Frame experience, just at a lower price and the new models are now $200 off the going rate.

Hisense 55-inch Class A6 Smart Google TV features:

So worth watching! The A6 Series smart display from Hisense is made for sports fans, movie buffs and gamers alike. See movies through directors’ eyes, as they were originally intended, with FilmMaker Mode. Level up your gaming with the super-fast refresh times of Game Mode Plus 4K 60Hz, Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. And bring the sounds of the cinema directly into your living room with DTS Virtual: X audio technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!