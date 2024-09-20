Level Lock+ Connect smart lock with Apple Home Key $130 off for today only at $299

Update: This one-day deal has returned once again. Details below in the original post.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is once again offering a solid discount on one of our favorite Apple Home Key smart locks in the price range, and it’s now $130 off. You’ll find the Level Lock+ Connect smart lock with the included Wi-Fi hub and keypad add-on for $299 shipped. Note: My Best Buy Plus Plus members can score an additional $30 off for a total at $269. This package carries a $429 list and is now matching our previous mention with $130 in savings. It comes in at $349 on Amazon without the keypad add-on and $8 below the same package without the Apple Home Key support.

As we have mentioned many times before, one of the highlights (outside of the Home Key action anyway) is the form-factor here. There’s something pleasing about the discreet, understated look of the Level Lock+ that essentially just appears the same as any old deadbolt lock from the front porch. While I’m not entirely opposed to the more high-tech looking options – some of them actually look pretty cool – but I generally prefer the Level vibes here.

The package on sale today includes the Wi-Fi bridge that unlocks a wider feature set including the ability to control the lock from anywhere as well as view live activity history, and manage key codes remotely. Alongside the optional but also included keypad, this is an Apple Home Key lock. For those unfamiliar, that means you can simply wave the Apple Watch you likely already have on your wrist or the iPhone you probably already have in your pocket in front of the lock to gain access.

Perfect for dog walkers, babysitters, contractors, cleaners and more, give visitors access to your home and control Level Keypad with the Level Home app.

Get a closer look at the user experience in our hands-on review right here.

Level Lock+ Connect smart lock features:

Elevate your home security and convenience with the Lock+ Connect with Keypad, a cutting-edge solution that seamlessly integrates into your daily life. Level Lock+ Connect enhances the WiFi connectivity solution that keeps you in command even when you’re away from home. Lock or unlock your doors remotely, access real-time activity history, and effortlessly manage keep codes – all from the palm of your hand. Say goodbye to fumbling for keys – unlock your door effortlessly with a simple tap of your compatible iPhone or Apple Watch, just like you’d pay for groceries or coffee.

