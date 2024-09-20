REI Clearance offers up to 70% off top brands: Patagonia, The North Face, more

Ali Smith
70% off From $3

REI offers up to 70% off its clearance during its End of Season Event. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Evolution Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $38 and originally sold for $55. This sweatshirt pairs nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. The fleece material will help to keep you warm and it washes nicely, so it can stay looking nice for years to come. It also has a logo on the front and ribbing on the collar and cuffs for a fashionable touch. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

