Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard just hit its best price ever from $216 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is now offering the official new Apple iPad Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro down at $216.52 shipped. This is a surprisingly sizable price drop from the regular $299 list and the best we have ever tracked. This new Amazon all-time low is in fact only the second time we have tracked a proper price drop on Apple’s band M4 Pro Magic keyboard – the first was a very light $10 discount back in May when it first released. Today’s deal is sadly only available for folks interested in the white/silver model – the black is selling for $289 right now – but it is the best price ever and the lowest we have seen any of the new Apple M4 iPad Pro keyboards go for yet. The 13-inch model is selling for $339 shipped right now, or $10 off the regularly $349. 

As we detailed over on 9to5Mac when the new Magic Keyboard debuted, this is a brand new model made specifically for the M4 iPad Pro. It is designed to be tailored more to the needs of pro users with a new aluminum construction as well as a thinner and lighter form-factor.

Joining the new row of 10 function keys along the top – volume, dictation, brightness, and so on, you’ll also find the usual backlit illumination and a larger glass trackpad with haptic feedback, as well as an aluminum palm rest. USB-C pass-through charging is in place too – there’s no pairing or charging required for the keyboard, it just juices up via the iPad. 

On the case aspect of the design here, you’ll find Apple’s two-cantilever hinge “for smooth, adjustable viewing angles” as well as “magnetic attachability” and front and back protection,

Apple iPad Magic Keyboard features:

The incredibly thin and portable Magic Keyboard features a glass trackpad with haptic feedback, a great typing experience with a function row, USB-C pass-through charging, front and back protection, and magnetic attachability. No pairing or charging required. Magic Keyboard features a two-cantilever hinge design for smooth, adjustable viewing angles. Backlit keys with a scissor mechanism and a 10-key function row give you more versatility than ever. The built-in glass trackpad features haptic feedback and support for Multi-Touch gestures using the cursor. Folds to provide front and back protection wherever you go and features a USB-C connector for pass-through charging. Available in black or white.

