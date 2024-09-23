New Amazon low hits Apple’s 11-inch M4 iPad Pro today at $150 off + cell deals from $1,664

After seeing all-time low pricing land on the new black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2, this morning deals are carrying over to the matching Space Black M4 iPad Pro. Alongside some offers on cell configs we will touch on below, Amazon is now offering the 2TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro down at $1,849 shipped. This is a $1,999 configuration seeing a straight up $150 price drop coming in at $30 under our previous mention. We started seeing some relatively significant deals on this higher-end 11-inch back in mid-July at around $1,899, but Amazon has gotten more aggressive as of late, delivering the lowest we have tracked there on this particular setup. Best Buy has this model down at $1,899 right now, but paid Plus and Total members can drop the total down to the same $1,849 Amazon is offering.

The 1TB variation of the model we are featuring above is also seeing some significant price drops today at Amazon with the standard issues going for $1,664, down from the regular $1,799 for $135 in savings, while the Wi-Fi + Cell configuration with the nano-texture glass upgrade is down at $1,759 shipped, or $150 off.

Now, obviously these are deals for folks looking at the top of the line when it comes to storage options. But for those looking to save a buck (or nearly a thousand of them), you’ll want to direct your attention to the other end of the spectrum. You can indeed get in on the Apple M4 tablet action at a whole lot less with the 11-inch 256GB model that now starts at $929 on Amazon, or even take it up a notch to the 512GB at $1,099.

You’re either way looking at the most exciting iPad release from Cupertino in recent memory, at least for me anyway, complete with the Ultra Retina XDR Display and the Apple Intelligence-ready internals. From there, 12MP cameras flank both sides of the machine alongside “all-day battery life”, Wi-Fi 6E support, Face ID, and support for the new Apple Pencil Pro.

M4 iPad Pro features:

The new iPad Pro is impossibly thin, featuring outrageous performance with the Apple M4 chip, a breakthrough Ultra Retina XDR display, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. Along with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, it brings endless versatility, creativity, and productivity to your fingertips.

