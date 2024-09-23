New black titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 hits Amazon all-time low from $750, Milanese Loop $850



Amazon is now offering the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium down at $749.99 shipped. This brand new release from Apple carries the same $799 list as the Natural Titanium model and is now seeing its very first significant discount. This deal is live with the black Trail Loop, black Ocean Band, or dark green Alpine Loop. On top of those, today’s near $50 price drop at Amazon also applies to the more pricey configuration with Apple’s brand new Black Titanium Milanese Loop coming in at $849.99 shipped from the usual $899. While we did feature some trade-in offers, and My Best Buy members with a paid Total or Plus subscription can score the same $50 off, today’s deal marks the first chance for anyone to score the slick new black Apple Watch Ultra 2 treatment with a straight up cash deal.

The new black titanium here might not be the Ultra 3 some folks were hoping for, but it is a welcomed addition to the lineup for those who can appreciate the darker coat of paint. I for one prefer the natural vibes, or least would go with the original if I had to choose just one, but I can very much understand why folks like this thing – it is gorgeous.

You can get a look at the new titanium vibes with a series of real world photos right here over at 9to5Mac, and get more details on it via our launch coverage right here.

Just as a quick reminder, or for folks who might not entirely familiar, this is indeed just a new finish. It is otherwise exactly the same as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium, beyond the higher price tag because it just released. Both model carry a starting MSRP at $799, but you can score the Natural one starting from $689 shipped right now, our $110 off the sticker.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features:

The most rugged and capable Apple Watch. Designed for outdoor adventures and supercharged workouts with a lightweight titanium case, extra-long battery life, and the brightest-ever display. Featuring double tap, a magical way to interact with Apple Watch, and Precision Finding to guide you to your iPhone. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Sapphire front crystal. Large Digital Crown and customizable Action button for instant control over a variety of functions. Tested to MIL-STD 810H

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!