Dick’s Sporting Goods Fall Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Under Armour, adidas, more

For a limited time only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off top brands including adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Walter Hagen, VRST, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Tech Fleece Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie that’s marked down to $98 and originally sold for $145. This sweatshirt is fleece lined to help keep you warm and perfect for fall outings. You can choose from an array of color options and it has zippered hand pockets to store essentials. It’s also stretch infused and lightweight, which makes it a nice option for running. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find additional deals by heading below, and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!