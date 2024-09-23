Score $50 off OnePlus Watch 2 and a FREE pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro at $250 ($130 off)

We have seen some very solid price drops on OnePlus gear as of late with bundled-in freebies, and today we have another one. While we have seen the flagship OnePlus Watch 2 down at $250 a number of times, and even $230 recently with a free band, today you can land one down at $249.99 shipped with a FREE set of $79.99 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro thrown in using code SAVEMORE at checkout. At $230 with a free band you’re looking at a total of $100 in savings, but with today’s deal that jumps to $130 and you even have the choice of throwing in an extra band at 50% off as well. OnePlus Watch 2 starts at $295 via Amazon right now with no freebie add-ons, for comparison’s sake.

Head over to the official listing page right here and begin configuring your wearable. Choose your color and then scroll down and claim the FREE buds and add to cart. However, you can optionally grab an extra official OnePlus Watch 2 Strap at $14.99, or 50% off the usual $30 price tag, as well.

The OnePlus 12R at $230 is the newer release here, and a solid wearable at that, but with a much lower starting price tag it’s not quite as premium an option as the OnePlus Watch 2. With the effective savings on today’s featured deal, the OnePlus Watch 2 is actually more affordable…if you want the headphones anyway.

As I have said previously, I’m a big fan of the look and feel on OnePlus Watch 2. It has just enough of the traditional watch vibes at a glance while still packing in the usual bevy of smart features. The 1.43-inch AMOLED screen rests beneath the sapphire crystal glass flanked by the sort of asymmetrical crown and pusher on the right side alongside up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. From there you’ll find over 100 sports modes alongside heart rate and sleep metrics as well as “insights into sleep patterns, stress levels, and a wide range of fitness metrics.”

OnePlus Watch 2 features:

Redefining Durability: The OnePlus Watch 2 fuses a stainless-steel chassis with a robust 2.5D sapphire crystal face, delivering a sophisticated design that withstands daily wear and tear with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, and military-grade standard for durability. Unmatched Precision: Equip yourself with professional-grade location tracking thanks to the watch’s dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, ensuring you always know exactly where you are when you explore the outdoors. Extended Performance: Enjoy the freedom of long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode, powered by OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture and supported by VOOC Fast Charging technology.

