Samsung’s 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD with reader is down to its lowest price at $30, more from $20

Samsung is now offering its 512GB PRO Plus microSD card with USB reader for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find this combo down at $30 on Amazon today, where it has been fetching $68 in recent months. Today’s deal shaves $38 off its usual going rate to knock the 512GB microSD card down to the lowest price we have tracked for it. The 256GB variant of the PRO Plus microSD with the same reader is also down to its lowest price at $19.99 shipped on both Samsung and Amazon. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD card is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, and today’s offer comes hot on the heels of the deal that dropped the 128GB variant of this card down to $13 last week. With transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s, this is among the fastest SD cards on the market. It’s compatible with a variety of devices including smartphones, gaming handhelds, cameras, and more, and it sports U3, Class 10-rated read/write speeds. Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards are also quite durable with protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more. We reviewed the 256GB variant of this PRO Plus microSD card last year, and you can learn more about our experience of using it right here.

If you’re looking for a microSD card with faster speeds, then you can also check out Samsung’s 512GB PRO Ultimate, which is down to $45 from its usual price of $88 today. This one also comes with a USB reader and offers transfer speeds of up to 200MB/s.

Samsung 512GB PRO Plus microSD card features:

Your microSD card includes a Samsung adapter that works with your computer, handheld gaming console, tablet or camera—and virtually any device with an SD card slot.

Catch that burst shot and save that 4K video at the drop of a hat with rapid read and write speeds of 180MB/s and 130 MB/s² when using Samsung USB readers.

Pile in the files and expand your portfolio with a wide range of storage options from 128GB to 1TB.

Ultra-high-speeds. Crystal clear 4K UHD video. It’s all wrapped up in this A2 memory card, complete with the latest U3 and V30 speeds—bringing the most modern tech together.

The Samsung PRO Plus microSD is tough enough to take on everything with protection from elements like water⁵ to extreme temperatures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!