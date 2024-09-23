VOLTME’s 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with built-in kickstand falls to $13.50 today (64% off)

The official VOLTME storefront is now offering its 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank in Matte Blue for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. You are looking at a 64% discount on a MagSafe charger that’s been going for $38 recently. Today’s deal knocks over $24 off this power bank’s usual going rate to mark one of the best prices we can find besides a wildly low $7 listing which briefly went live earlier this year in July. This power bank is also available in Charcoal, Dove Grey, and Violet colorways, but today’s deal only applies to the Matte Blue version. Continue reading to learn more about it in detail.

If you were on the fence about getting a MagSafe power bank for your iPhone, then this one might just convince you with its clever design and discounted price tag today. In addition to the 5,000mAh battery to keep your iPhone charged all the time, this particular power bank also comes with a flap around the back that pops out to create a kickstand for your iPhone. This built-in kickstand contraption makes it better than many other MagSafe power banks out there on the market, which can only top up your phone. Notably, this power bank is also a lot thinner than a lot of other options, measuring just 12.8mm in thickness.

VOLTME’s MagSafe power bank can also work over magnetic cases like this Nomad Traditional Leather iPhone 16 case that we just featured in our Tested with 9to5Toys series, meaning you don’t have to worry about compatibility. More MagSafe accessories for your iPhone are waiting for you over at our smartphone accessories deals hub, so be sure to check them out.

VOLTME 5,000mAh MagSafe power bank features:

Effortless Charging, No Misalignments: Say goodbye to wireless charging misalignment issues. With the VOLTME portable charger, charging is a snap. Simply align your iPhone and the battery, and enjoy a reliable connection without interruptions.

Unwavering Magnetic Attachment: Equipped with powerful magnets, the VOLTME wireless portable charger firmly attaches to the back of your iPhone 13 or 12, providing ultra-strong support. Enjoy the confidence to use your phone with one hand for selfies, calls, and more.

Pocket-Sized Portability: Embrace the freedom of on-the-go charging without the bulk. With its sleek and slim design, measuring only 0.5 inches (12.8 mm) and thin, this magnetic power bank slips easily into your pack, purse, or pocket.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!