Amazon offers the Hanes men’s 6-pack of work socks for $7 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)

Ali Smith -

Amazon is currently offering the Hanes 6-pack of Men’s Work Socks for $7.30 Prime shipped when you apply the $1.50 off on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. These socks are great for wearing with boots or sneakers alike and feature an extra durable design, making them resistant to holes. They also promote arch support and have a breathable knit design to help give you all day comfort. This style will easily become a go-to in your fall wardrobe. You can choose from a black or white design and each pair also has an advanced odor protection technology, to keep you staying fresh throughout the day, as well. Find even more deals by heading to our fashion guide here.

Hanes Men’s 6-pack Work Socks feature:

  • COMFORT YOU DESERVE – Cushioned foot bottom for high-impact, all day comfort make these cushioned socks for men a sure bet for everyday wear, from work, play, gym, sports, and beyond.
  • EXTRA DURABLE – Our socks are made to be durable, but these socks are made to be Double Tough. During testing, these socks are able to withstand more than twice the number of rubs than our regular socks, making them extra resistant to holes!
  • SUPPORT YOU NEED – Compression arch and extra spandex give you the support and comfort you need
  • BREATHABLE – Knit-in ventilation panels allow your feet to breathe throughout the day.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Score Hanes from just $8 Prime shipped during Amazon...
Amazon offers the GOLDTOE Texture Crew Socks for $8.50 ...
Amazon’s Saucony Sale takes up to 60% off shoes, ...
Amazon offers a 3-pack of Calvin Klein T-Shirts from $2...
Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories f...
Amazon’s adidas Flash Sale takes up to 50% off ap...
Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Chino Jogger Pan...
Amazon offers Tommy Hilfiger 4-pack Boxer Briefs for $2...
Load more...
Show More Comments