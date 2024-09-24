ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K resin 3D printer offers faster speeds with less failures at new $500 Amazon low

Coming to us through its official Amazon storefront, ANYCUBIC is offering its newest Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K Resin 3D Printer for $499.99 shipped, matched directly from the manufacturer at the moment too, though there may be shipping charges. Recently going for $750, after falling from its original $1,000 price tag back at the start of summer, we’ve only seen three previous discounts on this model at Amazon since it first hit the market in March. The first two discounts came back to back in May, dropping costs to $600 at the lowest, with July seeing a drop to $550. Today though, you’re looking at an even better opportunity to save as it comes along with a 33% markdown (50% off its original MSRP) and ends at a new all-time low price at Amazon.

Built with the determination to speed up Resin 3D printing times with less of a chance for failures, ABYCUBIC’s newest Photon Mono M7 Pro comes stocked with an upgraded 14K monochrome LCD screen (increased from the previous 12K) that provides a superior 13,312×5120 resolution and a 16.8×24.8 μm XY resolution that delivers far finer details. For example, this model can print holes as small as 0.3mm in diameter! ANYCUBIC has tossed out the manual leveling with this iteration, replaced with automatic precision and zeroing of the device in order to reach an increased 130mm per hour speed that beats out the M5s’ 105mm/h rate.

There’s a more advanced COB light source system here too, with added Fresnel lenses alongside front-facing reflectors for a greater light angle – plus, its LighTurbo 3.0 tech has a light-off compensation algorithm that improves printing success rates by ensuring every layer of your model is successfully exposed and removed from the mold. That’s not all either, as you’ll also get an expanded temperature range that can self-adjust to achieve the best results, as well as six types of intelligent detections to further reduce failures that may result from operator errors. With this device, you’ll be able to create the realistic models of your dreams, up to 8.78 inches by 4.96 inches by 9.06 inches. Head below for more.

More ANYCUBIC Photon 3D printer discounts:

Photon Mono 2: $150 (Reg. $260) prints models up to 6.49 inches high x 5.62 inches wide x 3.5 inches deep

(Reg. $260) Photon Mono M5s: $280 (Reg. $600) prints models up to 7.87 inches high x 8.58 inches wide x 4.84 inches deep

(Reg. $600) Photon Mono M5s PRO: $370 (Reg. $626) prints models up to 8.81 inches high x 4.98 inches wide x 7.87 inches deep

(Reg. $626) Photon M3 Max: $710 (Reg. $930) prints models up to 11.8 inches high x 11.7 inches wide x 6.5 inches deep

(Reg. $930)

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M7 Pro 14K Resin 3D Printer features:

【Smart Leveling-Free】Photon Mono M5s is the first consumer grade resin 3D printer without leveling. While printing, a mechanical sensor on the cantilever arm will detect the alignment between the printing platform and the floating leveling module, and automatically adjust it accordingly. After simple assembly, it can be printed directly, making 3d printing more convenient and efficient

【10.1” 12K Resolution】ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 3d resin printer adopts 10.1” 12K LCD screen with a HD resolution of 11520*5120 and a high contrast ratio of 480:1, achieving a XY accuracy of 19 x 24 micro, making 3d printing details as precise as a hair thickness.

【3X Printing speed】Combined with Anycubic high-speed resin, Photon Mono M5s resin printer is able to reach an average speed of 105mm/h. The fast release film comes with the printer can reduce the release force during the printing process and assist in fast 3d printing

【Simple and Efficient】By utilizing auto device check and resin detection functions, anycubic 3d printer can check the exposure screen, mechanical detection module, motor operation status and resin allowance before printing, assisting printing to start smoothly. Besides, prints status detection feature will remind and smartly analyze the common bottoming-out printing failures, greatly reducing waste of resin and time and ensuring printing efficiency.

【Upgraded Slicing Software】Anycubic Photon Workshop 3.1 introduces the “Intelligent Mode” , which can match exposure parameters based on model details and size. The new support algorithm further enhances the printing stability and success rate. Realize one-click repair of damaged models,optimizing the speed of punching and slicing, making it easier to use slicing.

