Amazon just knocked $80 off Apple’s 512GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air at $1,019, more from $549

Pricing on Apple’s M2 iPad Air has not been stable, even the deals we spotted earlier this week and over the weekend have now jumped back up, but today we did spot a solid $80 drop on the 13-inch 512GB model at $1,018.99 shipped. The regularly $1,099 configuration has now dipped on the purple and gray models to come within $19 of the all-time lows – only once have we seen the gray model go for less and this is the lowest we have tracked on the purple variant. There was an extremely short-lived offer months ago on the blue, but very few folks had a shot at that one.

The M2 iPad Air, as I have detailed previously, hasn’t seen nearly as many or as significant discounts as the M4 iPad Pro. While those can regularly be had at $100 off or more, that’s not regularly the case on M2 iPad Airs.

Today we are looking at the 512GB model that sits closer to the higher-end of the storage options on Apple’s new Air lineup, offering up some additional wiggle room for folks that need it. Just keep in mind you can score a 13-incher starting from $729 or the 11-inch model from $549 if you don’t need the extra storage upgrade.

Alongside support for the new Apple Pencil Pro, the M2 Air comes in four more vibrant colorways with a Liquid Retina Display, dual 12MP cameras, Touch ID, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Apple 13-inch M2 iPad Air features:

Now available in a 13-inch model, iPad Air is supercharged by the incredibly fast Apple M2 chip. It features a stunning Liquid Retina display, a new landscape camera perfect for FaceTime and video calls, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. And it works with the new Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard, so you can multitask, study, work, play, and create from anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!