M4 is coming very soon, but here’s another chance at the 18GB M3 Pro MacBook Pro for $500 off

The new M4 MacBook Pros are indeed inbound as early as next month, and stock is starting to dwindle on the significantly discounted M3 Pro machines at select retailers. Amazon won’t even sell you an entry-level M3 Pro model with the 18GB of RAM right now, nor does it have the 16-inch counterpart in stock, but Best Buy is giving folks a chance to scoop one up at a major discount again today. You’ll find Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB internal SSD on sale for $1,999 shipped. That’s $500 off the $2,499 you would pay at Apple right now, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This model is out of stock at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have tracked outside of very limited drop to $1,899 for half a day in early August.

While we are expecting to see some of the features currently exclusive to the pro-chip lineup land on the lower-tier Pros this fall, mainly the Space Black paint job (alongside 16GB entry-level machines), not to mention the new M4 silicon. Having said that, you might be waiting until this time next year before you see a $500 cash discount on the new MacBook Pro, at which time you could just upgrade from the heavily discounted M3 Pro at a major discount anyway. Some folks need the latest and greatest, and some want to save some serious cash.

Either way, Apple’s still current-gen M3 Pro will remain a wonderful machine for years to come if you ask me. This is a powerful laptop with 18GB of RAM that will receive the new macOS updates for the foreseeable future and is specifically stated by Apple to be “built for Apple Intelligence” when it finally launches.

The 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU join up to 22-hours of battery life and the 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with 1000 nits of sustained brightness for HDR content and a built-in a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The all-aluminum unibody enclosure houses the MagSafe power cable connection, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

Apple 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro blasts forward with M3 Pro and M3 Max, radically advanced chips that bring massive performance and capabilities for the most extreme workflows. With industry-leading battery life—up to 22 hours—and a beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display, it’s a pro laptop without equal. Now in a new color: Space Black.

