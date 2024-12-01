LEGO sets up to 46% off during Cyber Monday at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy starting from $7

Black Friday is over, but the Cyber Monday savings are well underway and we’ve collected together all the best LEGO deals for the day in one place for your one-stop-shopping needs from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Whether you’re a collector, a builder looking for something new, or still working on crossing names off your holiday shopping list – these deals are continuing – and also increasing – the savings we spotted last week from four of the biggest outlets of LEGO building sets, aside from LEGO’s direct site, which is still offering its own collection of discounts and rewards, which you can check out here. There are plenty of great builds coming from a multitude of your favorite themes, including Star Wars, Super Mario, Marvel, DC, Icons, Ideas, Creator, Friends, Technic, and much more. You can head below to check out the large selection of these LEGO deals while they last.
Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals at Amazon
- Disney Advent Calendar:
$36$35 (Reg. $45)
- Art – Hokusai – The Great Wave: $85 (Reg. $100)
- Art – Vincent Van Gogh – The Starry Night: $150 (Reg. $170)
- Botanical – Plum Blossom:
$26$24 (Reg. $30)
- Botanical – Chrysanthemum: $28 (Reg. $30)
- Botanical – Dried Flower Centerpiece:
$38$35 (Reg. $50)
- Botanical – Tiny Plants: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Botanical – Orchid: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Botanical – Flower Bouquet: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Botanical – Tranquil Garden: $88 (Reg. $110)
- Creator – 3 in 1 Retro Roller Skate: $24 (Reg. $30)
- DC – Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase: $39 (Reg. $48)
- Disney – Stitch:
$56$52 (Reg. $65)
- Ideas – The Insect Collection: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Jurassic Park – Dilophosaurus Ambush: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel – The Avengers vs. The Leviathan: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel – Dancing Groot: $36 (Reg. $45)
- Minecraft – Steve’s Desert Expedition: $10 (Reg. $11)
- Minifigures – Dungeons & Dragons, 6-pack: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Speed Champions – Ferrari 512 M: $18 (Reg. $20)
- Speed Champions – 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Racecar: $22 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sports Car: $22 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $22 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car: $22 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – Ferrari F40 Supercar: $24 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Star Wars – The Clone Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack: $17 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars – 332nd Ahsoka’s Clone Trooper Battle Pack: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars – BARC Speeder Escape: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars – Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars – Pirate Snub Fighter: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Star Wars – Jedi Bob’s Starfighter: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle: $33 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars – A New Hope Boarding The Tantive IV: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Tano’s Duel on Peridea: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Star Wars – Droideka Model: $52 (Reg. $65)
- Super Mario – Piranha Plant: $48 (Reg. $60)
- And much more…
Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals at Walmart
- Disney advent calendar: $40 (Reg. $45)
- Avatar – The Way of Water Skimwing Adventure: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Classic – Creative Suitcase: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Classic – Large Creative Brick Box: $33 (Reg. $60)
- Creator – 3-in-1 Exotic Parrot to Frog to Fish: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Creator – 3-in-1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Creator – 3-in-1 Adorable Dogs: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Creator – 3-in-1 Tropical Ukulele to Surfboard to Dolphin: $24 (Reg. $30)
- DC – Batman Mech Armor Suit: $11 (Reg. $15)
- Disney – Peter Pan & Wendy’s Storybook Adventure: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Disney – Encanto Isabela’s Flowerpot: $32 (Reg. $40)
- Disney – Stitch: $52 (Reg. $65)
- Disney Tribute Camera: $90 (Reg. $100)
- DUPLO – Town Truck & Tracked Excavator: $16 (Reg. $20)
- DUPLO – Bath Time Fun: Floating Animal Island: $33 (Reg. $45)
- Friends – Dog Grooming Car: $7 (Reg. $11)
- Friends – Mobile Bubble Tea Shop: $16 (Reg. $24)
- Friends – Botanical Garden: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Icons – Daffodils Celebration: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Icons – Bonsai Tree: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Icons – Orchid: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Icons – Flower Bouquet:
$48$45 (Reg. $60)
- Icons – Wildflower Bouquet: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Icons – Tranquil Garden: $88 (Reg. $110)
- Icons – Back to the Future Time Machine: $160 (Reg. $200)
- Ideas – The Insect Collection: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Ideas – The Office: $70 (Reg. $120)
- Jurassic Park/World – Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport: $35 (Reg. $45)
- Marvel – Rocket Mech Armor: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel – Attack on New Asgard: $18 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel – Spider-Man Buildable Action Figure: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Marvel – Dancing Groot: $36 (Reg. $45)
- Marvel – Infinity Gauntlet: $45 (Reg. $80)
- Minecraft – The Armory: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Minecraft – The Nether Portal Ambush Adventure: $30 (Reg. $38)
- Minecraft – The Sword Outpost: $30 (Reg. $45)
- Dungeons & Dragons 6 Pack: $25 (Reg. $30)
- Speed Champions – Lotus Evija 76907 Race Car: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Speed Champions – NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $22 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car: $23 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – Ferrari F40 Supercar: $24 (Reg. $27)
- Speed Champions – McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM: $28 (Reg. $35)
- Star Wars – The Clone Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Star Wars – A New Hope Boarding the Tantive IV: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $45 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars – TIE Bomber: $52 (Reg. $65)
- Star Wars – Droideka Model: $52 (Reg. $65)
- Super Mario – Boss Sumo Bro Topple Tower Expansion:
$27$25 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario – Piranha Plant: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Technic – Snow Groomer 2-in-1 Vehicle: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Technic – Heavy-Duty Bulldozer: $10 (Reg. $13)
- Technic – Mack LR Electric Garbage Truck: $26 (Reg. $33)
- Technic – PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar: $160 (Reg. $200)
- And much more…
Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals at Target
- City – Command Rover and Crane Loader Outer Space: $59 (Reg. $85)
- Disney – Stitch: $52 (Reg. $61)
- Disney – Wish: King Magnifico’s Castle: $46 (Reg. $58)
- Disney – Wish: Ashas Cottage: $23 (Reg. $28)
- Disney – Encanto: Mirabels Photo Frame and Jewelry Box: $17 (Reg. $21)
- Disney – Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Disney – Villain Icons: $104 (Reg. $130)
- DREAMZzz – Mr. Oz Space Car: $17 (Reg. $24)
- DUPLO Green Building Base Plate Board: $8 (Reg. $12)
- Friends – Heartlake City Hospital Ambulance: $20 (Reg. $28)
- Friends – Horse Training: $12 (Reg. $17)
- Friends – Nova’s Room Gaming Bedroom: $14 (Reg. $20)
- Friends – Heartlake City Preschool Classroom: $34 (Reg. $49)
- Friends – Farm Animal Vet Clinic: $17 (Reg. $24)
- Icons – Plum Blossom: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Ideas – Fender Stratocaster Guitar: $96 (Reg. $120)
- Marvel – Dancing Groot: $36 (Reg. $45)
- Marvel – Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws: $56 (Reg. $70)
- Minecraft – The Crafting Box 4.0: $62 (Reg. $77)
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Shadow the Hedgehog: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars – Creative Play Droid Builder: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Star Wars – The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $12 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars – Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle: $33 (Reg. $40)
- Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 AR Race Car: $28 (Reg. $40)
- And much more…
Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy
- Art – The Fauna Collection, Macaw Parrots: $42 (Reg. $60)
- City – Construction Steamroller: $7 (Reg. $10)
- Creator – 3 in 1 Retro Camera: $16 (Reg. $20)
- Creator – 3 in 1 Retro Roller Skate: $24 (Reg. $30)
- Icons – Wildflower Bouquet: $48 (Reg. $60)
- Icons – Corvette Classic Car: $105 (Reg. $150)
- Ideas – Tales of the Space Age: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Ideas – Vincent van Gogh, The Starry Night: $151 (Reg. $170)
- Sonic the Hedgehog – Amy’s Animal Rescue Island: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Star Wars – Clone Commander Cody Helmet: $49 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars – Tantive IV: $64 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars – Mos Espa Podrace Diorama: $56 (Reg. $80)
- Star Wars – Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle: $59 (Reg. $80)
- Technic Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Technic – NASA Mars Rover Perseverance: $80 (Reg. $100)
- And much more…
Be sure to also check out LEGO’s direct Cyber Monday deals which are seeing discounts on a collection of sets, special rewards, and more. You can also head to our LEGO hub to get the latest news about the sets we’re excitedly waiting for come 2025.
LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave features:
- Bring one of the most iconic artworks of the last two centuries to life with the LEGO Art Hokusai – The Great Wave set, a DIY framed wall art piece
- This home decor craft kit for adults contains 1,810 pieces, 6 canvas bases, 2 hangers elements and a decorative tile with Hokusai’s signature
- Relax while building this LEGO wall Art set – scan the QR code to listen to the tailor-made soundtrack end enjoy a rewarding mindful experience
- The 3D Japanese artwork makes an eye-catching display piece and is a great home or office decor, and a brilliant gift for art and home design fans
- This tribute to Hokusai’s The Great Wave comes with a premium booklet with art details and instructions to guide you through the building process
- Celebrate icons from the worlds of art, music and cinema with LEGO Art, crafts and creative activity kits for adults, and indulge in your hobbies
