Anker’s Apple Find My rechargeable wallet tracker hits new low at $24 for Cyber Monday

As part of the ongoing Cyber Monday sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new eufy SmartTrack Card E30 for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This particular wallet tracking card debuted just over a month ago in October for $35, and you’re now looking at its first deal that takes 31% or $11 off its price tag. This is the lowest price we have tracked for this unit that lands as an upgraded model of the prev-gen eufy SmartTrack Card which is also down at $16.88 low for Cyber Monday. Head below for more details.

One of the main differences between this new SmartTrack E30 and the original eufy SmartTrack card is that the new one is rechargeable and you can top it up using the included magnetic charging adapter. You won’t find yourself charging it too often, though, as its battery is rated to last for up to a year. That’s still two years less than the original SmartTrack card’s 3-year rated battery backup, but you can recharge the new one when it’s out of juice. The rest of the features are all the same, meaning it also links up with the Find My app on your iPhone and will help to track down your wallet.

Anker’s eufy SmartTrack wallet tracker is a great thing to add to your Apple EDC kit, but you might also want to check out Nomad’s Find My Tracking Card that supports MagSafe wireless charging to take things up a notch.

Anker eufy SmartTrack Card E30 features:

Works with Apple Find My: Apple users can easily connect the tracker to the Find My app via Bluetooth, allowing global tracking of your belongings through the vast Apple device network.

Water-Resistant with Rechargeable Battery: The SmartTrack Card has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 1 year on a single charge. Its water-resistant design ensures durability, even in rainy conditions.

Ultra-Loud 80dB Alarm: The SmartTrack Card’s loud 80dB alarm ensures you can hear alerts, even in noisy environments.

Compact and Lightweight: At just 2.6 millimeters thick and ultra-lightweight, it fits perfectly in your wallet, passport holder, laptop case, or folder.

