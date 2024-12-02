Apple Watch Series 10 now starts from $329 Amazon all-time lows for Cyber Monday 2024

While we are still tracking readily available deals on all Apple Watch Series 10 models, Amazon just dropped select 42mm and 46mm configs to the best prices we have tracked to date there. You’ll now find the 42mm sitting at $329 and the 46mm going for $359 shipped in both silver and Jet Black colorways right now. Regularly $399 and $429, respectively, you’re looking at deals that undercut the early Black Friday offers we tracked by $20 apiece to deliver new Amazon all-time low pricing.

As you’ll know if you checked out our recent Black Friday PSA feature piece from last week, Staples did advertise the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 at $329, as opposed to the $360 we are tracking here today at Amazon. But by just about all accounts the in-store only Staples offer was very hard to come by with several folks reporting that local brick and mortar locations didn’t even have one.

While there is a chance we see the Series 10 drop lower than the $329.99 and $359.99 we have on tap here today, at this point you are looking at the lowest readily available price we have tracked online to date.

We will be keeping an eye out for this price to hit the other band and case color configurations and report back accordingly. As of right now there are only three case and band combinations marked down to the $330 and $350 price points, but you can bet the rest are on the way at some point here soon.

Our comparison pieces – Apple Watch Series 10 vs 9 and Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2 – detail the differences and basically anything else you might need to know about the latest Cupertino wearables before jumping on a Black Friday deal this year.

Apple Watch Series 10 features:

Bigger display with up to 30 percent more screen area. A thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design. Advanced health and fitness features provide invaluable insights. Safety features connect you to help when you need it. Faster charging gives you 80 percent battery in about 30 minutes. Measure all the ways you move with Activity Rings, which are customizable to match your lifestyle. Get advanced metrics for a range of workouts with the Workout app. Track the intensity of your workouts with training load. Use depth and water temperature sensors for your aquatic adventures. And Apple Watch comes with three months of Apple Fitness+ free.

