Official Cyber Monday AirTag deal has the 4-pack down at $70, but you might be able to score it for $49

While we did see a short-lived offer for a few bucks less at Amazon in the early Black Friday event, the official Cyber Monday deal on the 4-pack of Apple AirTags is now live at $72.99 $69.99 shipped. You will find this deal live at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Regularly $99, this is over 25% off the going rate and within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. But lucky DashPass members might be able to score this 4-pack for a whole lot less than this.

While this offer is firmly planted in YMMV territory, some folks are actually getting it to go through. Select DashPass members can score the 4-pack of AirTags as low as $49 right now via Staples on DoorDash. Delivery is available here, but even with the DoorDash delivery tax you’re still scoring a deal well under the official price from the major retailers.

You’ll need sign into your DoorDash account with DashPass to get it. Head to the Staples store on the app, add the 4-pack of AirTags to your cart, and apply code CYBER24 at checkout. Again, this isn’t going to work for everyone, but it is worth a shot for DashPass members.

And speaking of particular notable opportunities to score Apple AirTags for less than the retail deals, we recently detailed a way to score a single one for just $2. There are some minor hoops to jump through, but it is very possible and you can get a rundown on how to make it happen right here.

Just keep in mind it looks like we could see the second-generation AirTag as early as spring 2025 – here are the latest rumors updates on that front:

AirTag features:

Keep track of and find your items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app

Simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad

Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help

Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models)

Find items further away with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network

