Holiday lighting and a subtle year-round glow await with Govee’s 48-foot RGB string light set at $30 (Reg. $50)

Govee 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights
Buy for $30 (Reg. $50)
What we love
We’re just a few weeks out from Christmas, so whether you want temporary holiday lighting or a subtle year-round glow, this string light set is ready and waiting. It can be used inside or outdoors and once hooked up to power you can tweak brightness, color, and even create a custom schedule using the Govee app.
Govee 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights features:
- DIY Mode: Personalize the govee outdoor lights lighting effects via the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and cold or warm white, customize each bulb to display a different color, jazzing up your Christmas decorations.
- 47 Scene Modes: Enjoy 47 scene modes that are sure to fit any outdoor Holidays and party decorations. Govee Holidays lights will enliven your outdoor Holidays party easily with mood-boosting effects via the Govee Home app.
