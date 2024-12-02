Holiday lighting and a subtle year-round glow await with Govee’s 48-foot RGB string light set at $30 (Reg. $50)

Simon Walsh -
$20 off $30

Govee 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights

Buy for $30 (Reg. $50)

What we love

We’re just a few weeks out from Christmas, so whether you want temporary holiday lighting or a subtle year-round glow, this string light set is ready and waiting. It can be used inside or outdoors and once hooked up to power you can tweak brightness, color, and even create a custom schedule using the Govee app.

Some of my favorite gear

Anker MagSafe 8-in-1 Qi2 USB-C Power Strip

This rapidly tops off my iPhone 16 and adds extra power to my desk.

Govee 48-foot Smart RGBIC Outdoor String Lights features:

  • DIY Mode: Personalize the govee outdoor lights lighting effects via the Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and cold or warm white, customize each bulb to display a different color, jazzing up your Christmas decorations.
  • 47 Scene Modes: Enjoy 47 scene modes that are sure to fit any outdoor Holidays and party decorations. Govee Holidays lights will enliven your outdoor Holidays party easily with mood-boosting effects via the Govee Home app.

