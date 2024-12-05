ECOVACS’ DEEBOT T30S robot cleaning system provides total coverage at continued $800 Black Friday low (Reg. $1,200), more

Update 11/27: Amazon has dropped the price even lower on the DEEBOT T30S Combo system to a new all-time low of $799.99 shipped.

As part of the ongoing Black Friday savings, Amazon is offering major savings across ECOVACS’ lineup of smart cleaning solutions, like the DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaning System for $819.99 shipped. This fully comprehensive all-in-one combo package normally goes for $1,200 here, though we’ve been seeing frequent discounts over the year, with most of them after July keeping above $950, though we did spot two more recent falls to $900 and $850. Today, those low prices are getting pushed aside for an even greater $380 markdown that drops the price lower than ever before. You can learn more below or by checking out our hands-on review.

The DEEBOT T30S Combo delivers all the cleaning options you could want in one comprehensive package – with autonomous support alongside a reliable stick vacuum as well. On its own the robot starts with a powerful 11,000Pa of suction power that works along with the two brushes (one side, one main) that also come designed around the brand’s ZeroTangle tech for increased stray hair collection and decreased headaches. It also sports an all-new TrueEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping system that hugs those harder-to-reach spots around corners and under furniture/appliances for a more complete clean. You’ll also be getting an Omni station here, which the robot can self-empty into, while also purging dirty mop water in place of clean water and cleaning its own mop pads before using hot air to dry them, preventing bacterial buildup.

One notable upgrade with this model is the major Apple integration that extends its smart controls to work on the Apple Watch on top of your smartphone and/or tablet, giving you widgets and Dynamic Island alerts. There’s no Siri-supported voice control unfortunately, but you can go hands-free by connecting it to your Alexa or Google Assistant instead. The big difference between this model and the alternate T30S model is the attached cleaning hub that houses a versatile stick vacuum for any manual jobs you may want to take care of yourself, giving you better all-around coverage. Head below for more.

More T30S series Black Friday deals:

DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop: $600 (Reg. $1,000) comes with all-in-one Omni Station bundle with replacement mop pads and debris bags for $50 more

(Reg. $1,000) DEEBOT T30S AI Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (Reg. $1,100) comes with all-in-one Omni Station more advanced AI support and 3D Obstacle avoidance

(Reg. $1,100)

Other ECOVACS Black Friday robot vacuum/mop deals:

DEEBOT N20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop: $390 (Reg. $550) comes with bagless self-empty station

(Reg. $550) DEEBOT N30 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: $550 (Reg. $800) comes with all-in-one Omni station

(Reg. $800)

ECOVACS Black Friday robot window cleaner deals:

Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot: $300 (Reg. $400)

(Reg. $400) Winbot W2 Omni Portable Window Cleaning Robot: $475 (Reg. $600)

You’ll also find some ongoing Black Friday savings on autonomous support for your outdoor duties, like Worx’s Landroid robot lawn mowers that are down at some low prices starting from $540, while Aiper’s lineup of autonomous pool cleaners are hitting new all-time lows during its big savings event. You’ll find even more in our smart home hub, with plenty of battery-powered manual-use tools and the like in our Green Deals hub.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO robot vacuum and mop:

[Clean Everything, Effortlessly] The DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes a powerful robot vacuum for floors and a handheld vacuum for other surfaces and facades, all in one docking station. Enjoy a clean home from floor to furniture, effortlessly.

[All-in-One Cleaning Hub] This space-saving design features a bidirectional dust collection system, allowing both vacuums to auto-empty their dustbins into the station’s large capacity bag. Plus, it also supports 158℉ hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and auto water refilling. Ready to tackle any cleaning task, save you time and effort.

[Dual ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology] Say goodbye to the frustration of detangling hair and debris. Equipped with ZeroTangle technology, DEEBOT T30S COMBO masterfully avoids entanglements of human and pet hair in both the robot vacuum main brush and the handheld one. This breakthrough minimizes maintenance, ensures a smooth, continuous and efficient cleaning.

[Advanced Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance] Experience a thorough and uninterrupted clean with the DEEBOT T30S. TrueDetect 3D 3.0 avoids obstacles with precision, while TrueMapping 2.0 maps your home quickly. This intelligent combination ensures efficient cleaning with minimal risk of getting stuck or damaging furniture.

