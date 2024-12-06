9to5Toys Gift Guide: Best smart lighting gifts to transform your space from $9

If you’re looking for some unique gifts for the special people in your life and unsure how to cross those names off your holiday shopping list, today we’ve got some of our favorite smart lighting gear that make perfect Christmas gifts. Nothing sets a mood like smart lights that can switch between a massive multitude of colors and effects, and with this lineup from popular brands like Philips Hue, Govee, Nanoleaf, and more – the enjoyment has near limitless possibilities for year-round usage. Head below to see some of our favorite picks and recommendations on how to upgrade your loved one’s lives with quality ambient smart lighting.

Philips Hue Starter Kits are great for first-timers

If you’re looking to help someone get started with new smart lighting gear, Philips Hue makes quality devices that are great for first-timers. Out of the many options that sit under the brand’s flag, the Smart Button Starter Kits are great starting off points for introducing automated lighting and voice controls into any home. There’s the full-color kit that is currently at $150, or you can go with the toned-down white kit for $85, both of which offer solid introductions into what you can expect.

With either option, you’ll get everything you need to start learning the ways of smart home systems, with three smart bulbs and the needed bridge that they all pair with – plus, the smart button remote that gives you easier control over the lights, though you’ll gain equal controls through the companion app on your smartphone too. You can even go hands-free with voice controls by connecting the system with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.

Govee’s array of options has something for everyone

Govee is one of the most diversified smart lighting options on the market, and it’s not hard to see why – with a massive array of options from basic string lights to modular and flexible systems that you can literally shape to your fancy, and even devices that can sync along with your media for a full-on light shows. I have many different Govee products in my home and I cannot imagine how dull things would be relying on basic fluorescents – so I’m always willing to point folks in the direction of this brand.

My first purchase from Govee was the Neon Rope Light 2, and their flexible design is perfect for folks who truly wish they could bend light to their favorite forms. What’s great about these, aside from the Matter support that gives far superior connection options, is the shape mapping functionality that lets you adjust the colors and effects in a mirrored form on your phone to the designs you’ve chosen to shape the lights into.

Another great option for the media consumers in your life – especially if they enjoy TV and movies – is the TV Backlight 3 Lite Kit which includes strip lights, light bars, and a fish-eye correction camera so that your TV or monitor can be surrounded by color-matched splendor, adding a new level of immersion into any viewing experience.

There’s also the wide array of Glide wall lights and panels that can be placed however you wish, giving folks a chance to fill those empty spots along the walls in your favorite spaces, while also providing ambient lighting for any vibe under the sun. My personal favorites out of all these are the Glide Y lights that come in packs of seven and bring a more futuristic vibe into things. Of course, if wall space is unavailable, you could always go for the Floor Lamp 2 with Matter which sits right in the corner of the room to create colorful backsplashes on the two connecting walls.

Nanoleaf delivers beautiful form factors alongside lighting

Among the many Nanoleaf smart lighting options, there are two that I especially love, having them both in prominent places in my home. The first is the Elements Wood Look Hexagon wall lights that look great all their own without being turned on but also deliver some quality lighting effects. They offer the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for across its other designs, all while delivering a refreshed wooden look that blends in with your existing home décor. On top of this, they provide Homekit controls with Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can get started with either the 13-panel Smarter kit at $272 right now or the 7-panel kit at $160. From there, the 3-panel expansion kit will run you $50 for the time being.

The second of the brand’s must-haves, in my opinion, is the Lines Dimmable Gaming and Home Décor Wall Lights which bring a different take on modular smart home lighting than many of the panel-centered models on the market. Each of the interchangeable light bars can be connected in a number of ways for more mesmerizing customized patterns, complete with RGB lighting that only emphasizes its uniqueness. The starter set currently costs $150 right now while Black Friday savings last.

Tapo TP-Link smart bulbs offer affordable alternatives

Tapo has some affordable rates on multi-packs of its Smart Light Bulbs, giving you standard smart lighting without breaking the bank – great for stocking stuffers or maybe even workplace gifts that often come with budget restraints. Starting with the standard 4-packs, you’ll find daylight white models or the more traditional white options that take lighting up a step to give you smart controls through the companion app, with an additional option for multicolor bulbs that take things further by adding the obvious color. These models also allow for hands-free voice controls through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. Of course, if you want to break out of the singular ecosystem with the added color options, you can consider the 5-pack of Matter-ready bulbs that expand the connectivity to their fullest, with a 2-pack and a singular bulb available as well (though the 2-pack is unfortunately unavailable at the time of writing this.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!