EcoFlow decks the halls with up to 55% savings on power stations, bundles, more from $45 in early Christmas sale

EcoFlow has launched its early Christmas sale that will run through December 16 and is taking up to 55% off its power banks, power stations, solar generator bundles, home backup bundles, and accessories – with some free gifts and bonus savings thrown in too. One notable standout undercutting its Black Friday pricing is the DELTA 3 Plus Portable Power Station which is down at $649 shipped. Normally running you $799 at full price, we’ve seen a few varying discounts since this newer model was released back in September, with October’s Prime Day event taking the price down to the $649 low while the recent Black Friday sale only saw it go to $699. That low price is returning here today, saving you $150 and giving you a second chance at the lowest rate we have tracked. There are even a few bundle options here, with the power station coming with a 220W solar panel for $949, down from $1,448, or two 220W panels and a protective bag at $1,199, down from $2,166, or you can grab it with a 800W alternator charger for $999, down from $1,398.

As is always the case with EcoFlow’s major sales events, there are some bonus savings that make larger-sized purchases much more enticing, as you’ll receive a free RIVER 600 power station with orders over $2,000 or a free RIVER Pro power station with orders over $5,000. There are also some members-only benefits too, with a redemption of EcoCredits scoring 5% in additional savings, as well as getting 2x the EcoCredits with purchases on all sitewide products.

One of the newest models under EcoFlow’s flag, the DELTA 3 Plus power station delivers a modular backup power design on a smaller scale with a base 1,024Wh LiFePO4 capacity that you can invest further into and expand up to 5kWh by using expansion batteries from the DELTA 3, DELTA Pro 3, DELTA 2 Max, or DELTA 2 stations. You’ll be equipped with the means to power most appliances here, as it dishes out constant power up to 1,800W (surging to 3,600W) through its 13 ports thanks to its X-Boost tech, which allows for appliances requiring 2,600W being better supported than with older stations.

The benefits from its X-Boost tech doesn’t stop there either, as it gives the unit five fast-charging ways to refuel its battery. Plugged into a standard wall outlet will return the battery to full in only 56 minutes, which matches the time the brand’s Smart Generator 4000 would take to do the same. Using the alternator charger you can expect a full battery in 1.3 hours of driving, or do things in 70 minutes when utilizing its max 1,000W solar input. It even comes with multi-charge options, taking an hour to refill the battery when pairing its solar charging capabilities with a wall outlet.

EcoFlow early Christmas sale exclusive deals:

DELTA 2 Max (2,048Wh) with two 100W panels and alternator charger: $1,499 (Reg. $2,747)

(Reg. $2,747) DELTA Pro (3,600Wh) with two 220W panels and protective bag: $2,399 (Reg. $5,096)

(Reg. $5,096) DELTA Pro Ultra (6.1kWh) with 400W panel and Smart Home Panel 2: $6,299 (Reg. $9,196)

EcoFlow early Christmas sale new arrival deals:

EcoFlow early Christmas sale DELTA power station deals:

EcoFlow early Christmas sale DELTA bundle deals:

EcoFlow early Christmas sale RIVER power station deals:

EcoFlow early Christmas sale RIVER bundle deals:

EcoFlow early Christmas sale accessory deals:

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be well and over but the savings certainly aren’t, with Jackery also having launched its own early Christmas event through December 8 that is continuing rates from last month’s sales on a smaller selection of power stations and bundles with up to $2,800 taken off the tags. We also spotted some new and returning low prices on a few Goal Zero Yeti power stations that are worth checking out, and for more post-November savings, head over to our Green Deals hub, or you can browse the hangover Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in our dedicated hub at Electrek.

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus Portable Power Station features:

1-5kWh expandable with DELTA 3 Extra Battery, DELTA Pro 3 Extra Battery, DELTA 2 Extra Battery or DELTA 2 Max Extra Battery.

1800W AC output, 2200W (surge 3600W) with X-Boost

5 fast recharging methods (AC, Solar, 800W Alternator Charger, Smart Generator 3000 (Dual Fuel), Multicharging)

5-year warranty

