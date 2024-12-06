This 3-in-1 retractable USB-C cable handles it all for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

What we love

While USB-C has finally become the dominant type of I/O these days, many of us still have a few devices that rely on older connectivity types to be charged or powered up at all. This cable aims to ensure you’re ready for just about anything with USB-C on one end and on the other you’ll find 27W Lightning, 10W microUSB, and 60W USB-C. A retractable design makes this a solid option for your travel bag, desk, and more.