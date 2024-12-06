This 3-in-1 retractable USB-C cable handles it all for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Simon Walsh -
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesLISEN
40% off $12
diagram, engineering drawing

LISEN 3-in-1 Retractable Cable

Buy for $12 (Reg. $20)

What we love

While USB-C has finally become the dominant type of I/O these days, many of us still have a few devices that rely on older connectivity types to be charged or powered up at all. This cable aims to ensure you’re ready for just about anything with USB-C on one end and on the other you’ll find 27W Lightning, 10W microUSB, and 60W USB-C. A retractable design makes this a solid option for your travel bag, desk, and more.

Some of my favorite gear

LISEN Retractable 240W USB-C Cable

LISEN 3-in-1 Retractable Cable features:

  • LISEN retractable iphone charger retractable lightning cable is designed to cater to your diverse charging needs by offering three different ports: USB C to USB C Port (60W), USB C to iPhone Port (27W), and USB C to Micro Port (10W). There’s no need to prepare and carry multiple cable. What’s remarkable is that it can charge three different devices simultaneously, delivering a charging current of 3.5A. This speed is faster than any other option available on the market.
  • The multi charger cable super-fast charging cable provides charging speeds of up to 60W, capable of charging your S22 Ultra to 80% in just 30 minutes, and your Mac Book Pro 14 to 80% within an hour. It’s compatible with a variety of fast charging protocols works with All USB Type-C/micro USB/ Lightning devices. Say goodbye to low battery warnings when you’re on business or traveling.

Get bite-sized deals sent directly to your inbox every day with our 9to5Toys Steals newsletter

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
mac accessories LISEN

About the Author

Simon Walsh

Simon Walsh is an Writer at 9to5Toys. He worked at Apple for over 5 years. Get to know him more on Twitter.

Simon Walsh's favorite gear

elago Game Boy MagSafe Wallet

This is the wallet I use each and every day.

ESR Qi2 MagSafe Car Charger

There are two of these on my dashboard.
Google’s latest Pixel Tablets now up to $140 off ...
Best Buy dishes up a sneak peek at this week’s ne...
Amazon’s All-new 4K 4-Series smart Fire TVs with ...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: These everyday essentials kick off...
All-new dark/light gray Beats Pill speakers with Find M...
Best of 9to5Toys – This week’s best deals on Ap...
Heads up! You can score the first price drop on PlaySta...
9to5Toys Battlestation Weekly – Cyber Week deals stil...
Load more...
Show More Comments