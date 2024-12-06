This 3-in-1 retractable USB-C cable handles it all for $12 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

LISEN 3-in-1 Retractable Cable
Buy for $12 (Reg. $20)
What we love
While USB-C has finally become the dominant type of I/O these days, many of us still have a few devices that rely on older connectivity types to be charged or powered up at all. This cable aims to ensure you’re ready for just about anything with USB-C on one end and on the other you’ll find 27W Lightning, 10W microUSB, and 60W USB-C. A retractable design makes this a solid option for your travel bag, desk, and more.
LISEN 3-in-1 Retractable Cable features:
- LISEN retractable iphone charger retractable lightning cable is designed to cater to your diverse charging needs by offering three different ports: USB C to USB C Port (60W), USB C to iPhone Port (27W), and USB C to Micro Port (10W). There’s no need to prepare and carry multiple cable. What’s remarkable is that it can charge three different devices simultaneously, delivering a charging current of 3.5A. This speed is faster than any other option available on the market.
- The multi charger cable super-fast charging cable provides charging speeds of up to 60W, capable of charging your S22 Ultra to 80% in just 30 minutes, and your Mac Book Pro 14 to 80% within an hour. It’s compatible with a variety of fast charging protocols works with All USB Type-C/micro USB/ Lightning devices. Say goodbye to low battery warnings when you’re on business or traveling.
