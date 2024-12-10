Hyper’s HyperPro backpack with built-in rechargeable Apple Find My is now $50 off

We love Find My around here, and I am more than just starting to think that just about everything should have it. Hyper’s HyperPack Pro is among the only full-on backpacks out there from the accessory brands we feature around here on a regular basis with Apple Find My item tracking built right in, and you can now score a notable deal on it ahead of the holidays. The HyperPack Pro has now dropped down to $149.99 shipped courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, delivering a solid $50 in savings.

The regularly $200 backpack does see relatively regular discounts as part of larger and more pricey bundles throughout the year, but it’s not often we see a straight up cash deal on the bag itself without having to spend more on additional charging gear and the like.

It might be better for some to simply just use an AirTag or once of those more affordable Find My tracking cards – you can effectively add Find My tracking capabilities to just about anything with one of these for a fraction of the price.

But this is a fully-featured backpack not all that much more expensive than a good quality one without the built-in Find My – there’s a replaceable battery for the item tracking tech. It also features a 1260D Cordura waterproof exterior, a dedicated MacBook sleeve (up to 16-inches), a 12.9-inch tablet slot, and “strategic charging pockets and pass-throughs to keep you fully charged on-the-go.” An RFID protective pocket, a hidden back pocket, and a lifetime warranty are also at the ready here.

The HyperPack Pro backpack with Find My was just recently featured in our roundup of favorite Find My accessories to scope out this holiday season.

Hyper HyperPack Pro backpack with Find My features:

Integrated Find My compatibility allows you to seamlessly locate your backpack and belongings from the Find My app. Ping your HyperPack using the Find My app, and it will emit a loud 90db beeping sound, and its battery is easily replaced for a lifetime of use. Three layers of breathable foam reinforce the back of HyperPack Pro for all-day carrying comfort, while a built-in luggage Pass-through provides a seamless travel experience. Charge your laptop, tablet, AirPods or iPhone with HyperPack Pro’s strategic charging pockets & Pass-throughs. Chargers and cables not included.

