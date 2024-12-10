Samsung’s 2TB 7,450MB/s 990 Pro heatsink SSD is back to its lowest price of the year at $140

As a part of its now live Winter Discover sale, Samsung is offering its 2TB 990 Pro Heatsink SSD for $139.99 shipped. This $265 SSD has been fetching close to $180 in recent months, but today’s deal at Samsung knocks it further down by $40 to land it at one of the lowest prices we have tracked so far. With a 47% discount on its listed price, this drive is now fetching $10 less than its Black Friday price, and it’s back to its 2024 low. The 1TB variant is also down to $99.99 shipped, which is also $10 less than the Black Friday price we tracked for it last month. Head below for more details.

Samsung’s 990 Pro is one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs out there. It’s available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and it offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, delivering reliable performance for demanding tasks. This M.2 2280 drive is compatible with most motherboards featuring a 2280 slot, but you’ll need a system with PCIe Gen 4.0 support to take full advantage of its capabilities. You’re also looking at the heatsink-equipped version which is also suited for the PlayStation 5, and it also comes with a 5-year warranty.

Samsung is also offering its 1TB EVO Select microSD card down at $70. It offer transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s, and it’s down to its lowest price right now. The brand’s Discover Winter sale offering huge discounts on a bunch of other products which you can check out right here.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD with heatsink features:

  • BLAZING SPEED. COOL VICTORY: Consider this a cheat code; Our Samsung 990 PRO Gen 4 with Heatsink SSD helps you reach near max performance* with lightning-fast speeds and Heatsink for improved temperature control
  • REACH THE NEXT LEVEL: Gen4 steps up with faster transfer speeds and high-performance bandwidth; With a more than 55% improvement in random performance compared to 980 PRO, it’s here for heavy computing and faster loading
  • THE FASTEST SSD FROM THE WORLD’S #1 FLASH MEMORY BRAND**: The speed you need for any occasion; With read and write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s* you’ll reach near max performance of PCIe 4.0*** powering through for any use
  • PLAY WITHOUT LIMITS: Give yourself some space with storage capacities from 1TB to 4TB; Sync all your saves and reign supreme in gaming, video editing, data analysis and more

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.

