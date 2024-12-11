Best Buy 25 Days of Deals â€“ Day 11: M3 Pro MacBook Pro up to $500 off, Samsung washer and dryer, more

The holiday season is in full swing and Best Buy is making it easier than ever to find the perfect last-minute gifts and tech gadgets with its 25 Days of Deals event. The retailer has been dishing out some solid deals over the last few days, and itâ€™s continuing that trend with fresh offers. Todayâ€™s deals include a 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, Logitechâ€™s sim racing gear, a Samsung washer and dryer set, and more at up to $600 off. Be sure to scope them out below and grab them before theyâ€™re gone.

Best Buy 25 Days of Deals â€“ Day 11

Headlining todayâ€™s offers on the Best Buy Deals of the Day landing page is a deal on Appleâ€™s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro in Space Gray at $1,599 shipped. This is down $300 from its listed price of $1,899. Youâ€™ll also find the Silver model down at $1,499 shipped. Weâ€™ve seen these models with the same config fetch lower prices before, theyâ€™re now out of stock at Amazon. This is one of the best prices you can find for this previous-gen machine, so grab it before itâ€™s gone. It is true that the M4 MacBook Pro machines are on the market, but the model discounted today remains a capable machine that is not going to be obsolete anytime soon. It carries a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR Display and comes with a solid selection of ports including two Thunderbolt ports, an SDXC card slot, HDMI, and more. Youâ€™re looking at 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage, and itâ€™s also Apple Intelligence read with many more macOS updates to come.

Youâ€™ll find a bunch of items discounted today as a part of Best Buyâ€™s 25 Days of Deals event, and weâ€™ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

Best Buy has also revealed one of the exciting deals that will be available tomorrow as part of their 25 Days of Deals event:

You can also get a sneak peek at Best Buyâ€™s upcoming Doorbuster deals, which include discounts on popular items like AirPods Max, smart TVs, and Ninja Air Fryers.

