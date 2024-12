Best Buy 25 Days of Deals â€“ Day 11: M3 Pro MacBook Pro up to $500 off, Samsung washer and dryer, more

The holiday season is in full swing and Best Buy is making it easier than ever to find the perfect last-minute gifts and tech gadgets with its 25 Days of Deals event. The retailer has been dishing out some solid deals over the last few days, and it’s continuing that trend with fresh offers. Today’s deals include a 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro, Logitech’s sim racing gear, a Samsung washer and dryer set, and more at up to $600 off. Be sure to scope them out below and grab them before they’re gone.

Best Buy 25 Days of Deals – Day 11

Headlining today’s offers on the Best Buy Deals of the Day landing page is a deal on Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro in Space Gray at $1,599 shipped. This is down $300 from its listed price of $1,899. You’ll also find the Silver model down at $1,499 shipped. We’ve seen these models with the same config fetch lower prices before, they’re now out of stock at Amazon. This is one of the best prices you can find for this previous-gen machine, so grab it before it’s gone. It is true that the M4 MacBook Pro machines are on the market, but the model discounted today remains a capable machine that is not going to be obsolete anytime soon. It carries a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR Display and comes with a solid selection of ports including two Thunderbolt ports, an SDXC card slot, HDMI, and more. You’re looking at 18GB of RAM and 512GB storage, and it’s also Apple Intelligence read with many more macOS updates to come.

You’ll find a bunch of items discounted today as a part of Best Buy’s 25 Days of Deals event, and we’ve highlighted some of our favorites below.

Best Buy has also revealed one of the exciting deals that will be available tomorrow as part of their 25 Days of Deals event:

You can also get a sneak peek at Best Buy’s upcoming Doorbuster deals, which include discounts on popular items like AirPods Max, smart TVs, and Ninja Air Fryers.

