Spigen’s new lockable Cosmic Orange Tintap MagSafe wallet hits $33 low, more from $27

Spigen Tintap MagFit Cosmic Orange Wallet
Buy for $33 (Reg. up to $45)
What we love
These lockable TinTap models from Spigen have been relatively popular with readers, and now you can score the Cosmic orange-like model to match your iPhone 17 Pro. While you will find other models in the lineup down at $27 right now, this one landed on Amazon at $45 roughly a month ago and is now at the lowest price we have tracked.
Spigen Tintap MagFit Cosmic Orange Wallet features:
- Smooth Access with Ample Capacity: Cards can be inserted and accessed effortlessly by gently sliding them downward or upward using the built-in guide. Orange Tin Tap MagFit+ Wallets hold 5–6 cards, while the Frost Clear Orange version stores 7–8 cards
- Premium Slim Non-Slip MagSafe Wallet: Slim, yet rigid PC frame with silicone magnetic ring for non-slip MagSafe attachment securely stays on your iPhone. (Dimension: 3.17″ x 3.93″ x 0.60″)
- More with MagFit+: Easily attaches to MagSafe car mounts and MagSafe accessories with outer MagFit+ ring
- Secure your Cards: Unique locking mechanism keeps your cards and cash from falling out with a simple ta
- Compatible with iPhone 17 Pro Max / 17 Pro / 17 / iPhone Air / 16 Pro Max / 16 Pro / 16 Plus / 16 / iPhone 15 Pro Max / 15 Pro / 15 Plus / 15 / iPhone 14 Pro Max / 14 Plus / 14 Pro / 14 / iPhone 13 Pro Max / 13 Pro / 13 / 13 Mini / iPhone 12 Pro Max / 12 Pro / 12 / 12 Mini / Pixel 10 / Pixel 10 Pro / Pixel 10 Pro XL / Pixel 10 Fold / Pixel 9 Series with magnetic compatible case. Magnet feature on the wallet will not hold with other iPhone or Pixel models or Non-Magsafe & Pixelsnap Cases.
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