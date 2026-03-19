Score Anker’s SOLIX Gen 2 C1000, C2000, and F3000 power stations with alternator chargers down at return/new lows from $749

53% off / From $749

As part of the ongoing and now expanded Anker SOLIX Spring Sale, which does feature an exclusive bonus savings code for purchases of $1,000 or more, you can find three of its newest-gen power stations bundled with alternator chargers – all of which are down at new or returning low prices. The middle-tier option amongst the group is Anker’s SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station with the alternator charger at $995.60 shipped, after using our code 9TODEALS5 at checkout for the extra 5% savings, beating out Amazon by $54. You may see this package down from its $2,098 MSRP here, but its been regularly keeping between $1,249 and $1,049 since first becoming available in mid-December. Today’s deal (with the exclusive savings), drops things lower than ever with $253 cut from the going rate ($1,102 off the MSRP), marking a new all-time low price. You can find the standalone station down at $749 shipped ($40 lower than Amazon), as well as get a full rundown on its performance in our hands-on review here. Head below to check out these three deals while the sale lasts through the upcoming weekend.

You’re getting a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery with the Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 power station, which not only comes as double the capacity of the sibling C1000 Gen 2 model, but unlike that smaller option, you can expand this one’s capacity up to 4,096Wh with an expansion battery added on. Plus, unlike solar panels that need constant direct sunlight to recharge the station, the included alternator charger will always top off your battery as you drive to your campsites, tailgates, and other destinations. Likewise, you do get a greater starting 3,072Wh LiFePO4 capacity from the SOLIX F3000 station, which expands up to 24kWh.

The C2000 Gen 2 has been great to me since I went hands-on with it at the top of the year, and my parents and their neighbors utilizing this very bundle with the alternator charger for their weekend camping trips. It brings along 11 output ports (5x AC, 3x USB-C, a TT-30R RV port, a USB-A, and a car port – which charges much slower than the alternator charger), through which it delivers up to 2,400W of regular power and a surging potential up to 4,000W.

Alongside the faster charging speeds from the alternator charger (beating out the car port), you’ll also have the options to recharge via a typical AC outlet or gas generator, as well as up to 800W of solar panel input, and a dual AC + solar functionality, too.

***Note: Only the C2000 Gen 2 and F3000 bundles can benefit from our exclusive savings code on their own, while the C1000 Gen 2 bundle will need another $250 added to your cart before its eligible – so be sure to use 9TODEALS5 at checkout to score these prices below.

Anker’s three SOLIX Spring Sale alternator charger bundles:

As I mentioned, Anker’s SOLIX Spring Sale is running through the rest of the week/weekend with a massive lineup of power stations, bundles, and accessories seeing up to 67% discounts + the exclusive bonus savings – all starting from $120. We also have several other sales from EcoFlow, Jackery, and Bluetti in our power stations hub.

Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station features:

Output: 2,400W (Peak 4,000W)

45 mins to 80%

4,000 cycles to 80%

Up to 4kWh expansion

18.1 x 9.8 x 10.1″

41.7 pounds

30 dB (<1000W) noise level

10 ms UPS