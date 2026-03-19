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Apple’s Neon Crossbody iPhone Strap hits all-time low at $22.50, more colors from $27

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | Mar 19 2026 - 5:29 am PT
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A yellow phone with a strap attached to it
62% off/$22.50+

While pricing on some colors has gone up, and we are yet to see a deep discount on the spring collection Bright Guava model, there are new lows and deep discounts live right now on the official Apple Crossbody Strap. The Neon Yellow model, for example, has now hit a new Amazon all-time low at $22.50 to deliver a giant 62% in savings. 

Amazon is now offering the Neon Yellow Apple Crossbody Strap down at $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. These official straps carry a $59 list price from Apple and this one is now 62% off the sticker. 

Here’s a look at some of the most notable pricing across the lineup right now:

Clearly these over-the-shoulder Apple accessories aren’t for everyone, but with today’s deals those interested can save a ton. There are some other options on Amazon in this price range or even less, but if you’re after the first-party treatment Apple released alongside the iPhone 17 series, this is it. 

Apple Crossbody Strap features:

  • The Crossbody Strap is designed to attach to selected Apple cases for a convenient and hands-free way to wear iPhone.
  • Beautifully crafted from 100 per cent recycled PET yarns, the smooth, narrow woven straps drape comfortably across the body.
  • Embedded flexible magnets with stainless steel sliding mechanisms allow you to effortlessly adjust the length for the perfect fit, while keeping both straps securely and neatly aligned.
  • Compatible with iPhone 17 Pro Max (Silicone and TechWoven), iPhone 17 Pro (Silicone and TechWoven), iPhone 17 (Silicone), iPhone Air Bumper
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Avatar for Justin Kahn Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

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