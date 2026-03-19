Get 2,100 PSI cleaning power in a compact form with this 13A Greenworks electric pressure washer at $173 (Save $77)

$77 off / $173

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 13A 2,100 PSI Compact Electric Pressure Washer at $172.72 shipped, beating out the brand’s direct website pricing by $7. Dropped down from its $250 full price, you’re getting a 31% markdown with the deal here that will give you a more portable option to clean your home’s exterior, patio furniture, and more. While we have seen it go lower in the past, since mid-December we’ve only seen it come down as low as $170 in Janaury, with the deal here landing things just $3 above the new year low and saving you a total $77 off the full price. You can shop through all of Greenworks’ current electric pressure washer deals in its official Amazon storefront here.

One of Greenworks’ newest-gen electric pressure washers, this 13A compact model provides some significant cleaning power at up to 2,100 PSI. Not only is it easier to carry with its condensed form factor, but it also ensures you’re saving space while storing it, especially considering the more average size of pressure washers. It runs through water at a max 1.2 GPM flow rate, complete with a push-button start, four nozzles, and a soap applicator – plus, there are onboard storage for all these accessories for management purposes.

We’ve got plenty of other Greenworks tool deals that are hanging onto discounts for longer periods rounded up into our dedicated tools hub here, which also includes several discounts on tools from EGO, Worx, and others.

Greenworks 13A 2,100 PSI Compact Electric Pressure Washer:

Power: Powerful residential electric pressure washer with 2100 MAX PSI at 1.2 GPM

13 Amp Universal Motor: Effectively cleans medium duty projects

Push-button Start: Powers up easily every time and gets to work fast

SOAP APPLICATOR : to apply soap to completely clean any surface

ACCESSORIES : Easy to grip spray nozzle, Metal quick connect wand comes with 25°, 40°, soap & turbo nozzle