Google’s latest 3rd Gen Nest Cam Indoor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $69 (30% off)

30% off / New low

We have been tracking a steady string of price drops on the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) at 25% off, but Amazon just dropped the Berry red model to a new all-time low at 31% off.

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) starting at $69 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 30% discount and the lowest price we can find.

As of right now only the Berry red model is down this low, but you will find the white variant still at 25% off and the Hazel gray at $80 – the other two are matching our previous mentions.

You’re looking at the lowest price we have tracked on the latest Nest Cam Indoor. It released in fall 2025 with an upgraded 2K HDR resolution and a wider 152-degree field-of-view. You’ll also be able to see “rich color and details, and see in the dark” with night vision alongside some optional help from Gemini AI:

Search your video history with help from Gemini; try something like “What happened to the vase in the living room?” to see a summary and relevant clips (subscription required). Check in anytime with the Google Home app; see your live video feed, check your video history, and talk to someone around your home Google Home app and Google Account required; Nest Cam Indoor (wired, 3rd gen) is not compatible with the Nest app

Google Nest Cam Indoor (Wired, 3rd Gen) features:

Keep up with what’s important to you: With the intelligence of Google Home, get more detailed event descriptions and search your video history just by asking (subscription required)[3]; try Google Home Premium for 1 month at no cost to you[4]

With an Advanced subscription to Google Home Premium, know more about what’s happening with notifications like “Kids are playing soccer in the living room”[3]; and get even more detailed descriptions and tap to see a summary of what happened[3]

Video is crisp and clear in 2K HDR, Nest Cam’s highest resolution yet[1,2]; see rich color and details, and see in the dark with night vision; and with a wider, taller field of view, you can see even more of a long hallway or large room[1]

Search your video history with help from Gemini[3]; try something like “What happened to the vase in the living room?” to see a summary and relevant clips (subscription required)