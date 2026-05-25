Top 10 Apple Memorial Day deals: AirPods Pro 3 $50 off, M5 MacBook Air $199 off, new iPad Air, MagSafe Battery, more

Top 10 / Apple deals

We have already put together our master 2026 Memorial Day deal hub, but for those looking specifically to upgrade their Apple kit ahead of summer, here are our top 10 deals that should be on your radar.

Top 10 Apple Memorial Day deals

From one of the best deals on AirPods Pro 3, through to new all-time low pricing on the 2026 MacBook Air lineup at nearly $200 off, and as much as $300 off the latest M5 MacBook Pro, there are some seriously notable discounts up for grabs today. We also have all-time low pricing on the official iPhone Air MagSafe Battery and Apple’s latest Magic Mouse – scope them all out below.