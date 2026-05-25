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Top 10 Apple Memorial Day deals: AirPods Pro 3 $50 off, M5 MacBook Air $199 off, new iPad Air, MagSafe Battery, more

Avatar for Justin Kahn  | May 25 2026 - 9:09 am PT
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Top 10/Apple deals

We have already put together our master 2026 Memorial Day deal hub, but for those looking specifically to upgrade their Apple kit ahead of summer, here are our top 10 deals that should be on your radar.

Top 10 Apple Memorial Day deals

From one of the best deals on AirPods Pro 3, through to new all-time low pricing on the 2026 MacBook Air lineup at nearly $200 off, and as much as $300 off the latest M5 MacBook Pro, there are some seriously notable discounts up for grabs today. We also have all-time low pricing on the official iPhone Air MagSafe Battery and Apple’s latest Magic Mouse – scope them all out below.

Hello! AirPods Pro 3 drop to one of the best prices yet at $199 for Memorial Day

Apple’s most affordable new M5 MacBook Air models are nearly $200 off for Memorial Day (13 and 15-inch all-time lows)

Most affordable new 13-inch M4 iPad Air hits Amazon all-time low at nearly $100 off for Memorial Day

Live again: 46mm Apple Watch Series 11 Cell model back at its best price ever, now $130 off

This upgraded 32GB M5 MacBook Pro is $300 off at Amazon (All-time low)

Amazon clearance price on 13-inch 1TB M3 iPad Air just dropped again to new all-time low at a giant $400 off

iPhone Air now back to all-time low pricing at nearly $150 off for Memorial Day (Brand new, unlocked)

Apple’s iPhone Air MagSafe Battery just hit the Amazon all-time low at $59 (40% off)

Apple’s latest Magic Mouse sitting at best Amazon price ever if you need a fresh one

Amazon has Apple’s most affordable current-gen iPad back down at $299 today (All colors)

Amazon 2026 Memorial Day sale now live at up to 50% off: Apple Watch, MacBook, Galaxy gear, home goods, more

Best Buy launches giant 2026 Memorial Day Sale up to 50% off: TVs, Apple gear, $600 off Android phones, tools, more 

Walmart 2026 Memorial Day sale: Party supplies from $1, grills from $75, ‘feed 8 at $5 per person’ and more

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Author

Avatar for Justin Kahn Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank

Anker 25,000mAh Power Bank

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