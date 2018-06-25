Brooks Brothers Summer Sale has prices from $39 just in time for warm weather

Brooks Brothers takes up to 40% off a selection of men’s and women’s warm weather styles during its Summer Sale. Shipping starts at $5.95, but orders of $250 or more qualify for free delivery. The men’s 6-inch Fun Gingham Swim Trunks are very unique and perfect for summertime. These shorts are quick drying and feature a metal opening on the back pocket to allow water to drain. Usually running for $80, during the sale they’re marked down to $48.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Gingham Cotton Shirt Dress can be easily dressed up or down with sandals or heels. Plus, its tie waist is slimming and flattering. This dress is on sale for $137, which is down from its original rate of $228 and will be a go-to for summer.

Our top picks for women include:

