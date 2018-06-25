Amazon’s best-selling dolly makes hauling heavy objects a breeze: $50 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Cosco Shifter 300-Pound Capacity Hand Truck/Dolly for $49.88 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate, $20 off what other color options are fetching, and is a match for the lowest price we have seen this year. This highly-rated dolly is an Amazon best-seller, making it a solid option that will help you move heavy objects with ease.
Cosco Shifter Hand Truck/Dolly features:
- Heavy Duty – Durable Steel Frame with 300 lbs. Weight Capacity
- Easy to Use – Quick Conversion with no pins or tools
- Multi-Position – Use as a 2-Wheel, Upright Hand Truck or into a 4-wheel Cart
- Folds Flat for Transport/Storage
- Fits in most size car trunks