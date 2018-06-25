Add EA Sports’ Air Hockey Table to your home for $55 shipped (40% off)

Walmart is currently offering the EA Sports 60-inch Air Hockey Table with Overhead Electronic Scoreboard for $55 shipped. That’s $35+ off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This air hockey table is a great way to get some friendly competition started with friends or family. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
EA Sports Air Hockey Table features:
- LED electronic overhead scorer with integrated cool sound effects
- 120V UL certified fan motor for even and consistent air flow
- Strong leg construction with oversized 4 inch leg levelers allow for increased durability and rougher play
- Comes with everything you need for quick assembly and play
- Accessories includes: 2 pucks and 2 pushers