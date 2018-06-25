This 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter is a must-have road trip accessory for $52.50

- Jun. 25th 2018 3:20 pm ET

GOOLOO (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter/ 2.1A/2.4A Portable battery w/ Quick Charge 3.0 for $52.49 shipped when code D9OJGUWE is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is the lowest we’ve tracked on this model and is the best available. Road trips are always fun, but if you leave a light on in the car after a night in the hotel, coming out to a dead battery is never a good thing. This can help alleviate that, as well as keep your phones charged. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

GOOLOO 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter features:

  • Enough power to start most vehicles (Up to 7.0L Gas or 5.5L Diesel Engine) on the road
  • Designed with 2 USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V 2.4A/9V 2A), the quick charge 3.0 USB port not only charge faster than usual, but more compatible with almost all USB charging specifications of products and equipment
  • The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology including:
    • Reverse polarity protection
    • Over-current protection
    • Overload protection
    • Over-voltage protection
    • Over-charge protection
  • The LED light has three modes with Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light
