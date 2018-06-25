This 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter is a must-have road trip accessory for $52.50

GOOLOO (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its 800A/18000mAh Car Jump Starter/ 2.1A/2.4A Portable battery w/ Quick Charge 3.0 for $52.49 shipped when code D9OJGUWE is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is the lowest we’ve tracked on this model and is the best available. Road trips are always fun, but if you leave a light on in the car after a night in the hotel, coming out to a dead battery is never a good thing. This can help alleviate that, as well as keep your phones charged. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

