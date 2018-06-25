Whip up your own smoothies w/ Gourmia’s Handheld & Immersion Blender: $15 (Reg. $30+)

- Jun. 25th 2018 2:58 pm ET

$15
View Comments

Appliatech (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the Gourmia Handheld & Immersion Blender (GBJ190) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, free shipping is offered on orders that exceed $25. That’s $15+ off the going rate found at other retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond or Kohls and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This blender allows you to easily make smoothies, soups and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Gourmia Handheld & Immersion Blender features:

  • Numbered dial makes it easy to choose between 6 speed settings ranging from light to heavy- or set to super fast turbo mode!
  • Designed with a heavy duty, stainless steel rod and blade; and driven by 300 watts of power for super smooth results. Soft touch handle provides a comfortable and sturdy grip.
  • Toss in some ice, frozen fruit, a scoop of protein powder, and blend your post-workout Shake straight into the included BPA free 500ml sports bottle and lid.
  • We, at Gourmia, take the quality of our products seriously. This product is ETL certified so you can be confident that you’re receiving a safe, efficient, high quality appliance.
$15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gourmia

About the Author