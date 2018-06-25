Whip up your own smoothies w/ Gourmia’s Handheld & Immersion Blender: $15 (Reg. $30+)

Appliatech (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering the Gourmia Handheld & Immersion Blender (GBJ190) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, free shipping is offered on orders that exceed $25. That’s $15+ off the going rate found at other retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond or Kohls and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This blender allows you to easily make smoothies, soups and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Gourmia Handheld & Immersion Blender features: