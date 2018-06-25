J.Crew Factory refreshes your look w/ an extra 50% off clearance items: shorts, t-shirts, more

J.Crew Factory is having a Clearance Event with an extra 50% off when promo code TOOCOOL is applied at checkout. Find summer essentials such as shorts, t-shirts, swimsuits and more. Shipping adds $5 or orders of $100+ receive free delivery.
Our top picks for men include:
- Mercantile Broken-In T-Shirt $6 (Orig. $20): A great everyday t-shirt that can be worn with shorts or jeans alike.
- 11-inch Gray Shorts $15 (Orig. $55): These shorts can be easily dressed up or down with button-downs or t-shirts.
- Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Linen Shirt $17 (Orig. $60): Its linen material will be lightweight and breathable during warm weather.
- 9-inch Gramercy Shorts $15 (Orig. $30): Infused with stretch for added comfort and mobility.
Our top picks for women include:
- Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit $20 (Orig. $70): Swimsuit season is upon us and this one-piece is very flattering.
- Ruffle Shorts $15 (Orig. $55): Its ruffle detailing is unique and adds a fun touch to an everyday short.
- Bow-Sleeve Top $17 (Orig. $60): A versatile top that can be worn with shorts, capris or jeans alike.
- Smocked Square-Neck T-Shirt $12 (Orig. $43): If you’re needing an outfit for Fourth of July, this top is a must-have.