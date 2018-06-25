Grab that emergency compact laser printer for $88 (Reg. $150), today only

- Jun. 25th 2018 8:41 am ET

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day, you can grab a Lexmark Compact Laser Printer for $88 shipped. That’s 66% off it list price, about half off its going rate and the first time this year it has dropped below $100 at Amazon. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Lexmark MS312dn Compact Laser Printer features:

  • Up to 35 black pages per minute; print your first page as fast as 6.5 seconds
  • Two-line All Points Addressable (APA)monochrome LCD display
  • Network-ready; Duplex standard
  • 128 MB of memory; 800 MHz dual-core processor, 10/100 Ethernet
  • Mac/PC/Linux compatible
Lexmark

