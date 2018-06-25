Lodge’s highly-rated Seasoned Cast Iron Wok hits Amazon low at $39 shipped

- Jun. 25th 2018 4:04 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon has the 14-inch Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok for $38.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $50 or more, this is the all-time low at Amazon and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok:

  • 14 inch diameter Cast Iron Wok
  • Sturdy flat base keeps wok stationary on the stovetop.Item Weight: 14 pounds
  • Use on Electric, Gas or Induction stove top. Can be used in the oven
  • Seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use
  • Made in USA

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Lodge

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard