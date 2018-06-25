Lodge’s highly-rated Seasoned Cast Iron Wok hits Amazon low at $39 shipped

Amazon has the 14-inch Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok for $38.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $50 or more, this is the all-time low at Amazon and the best price we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Wok:
- 14 inch diameter Cast Iron Wok
- Sturdy flat base keeps wok stationary on the stovetop.Item Weight: 14 pounds
- Use on Electric, Gas or Induction stove top. Can be used in the oven
- Seasoned with oil for a natural, easy-release finish that improves with use
- Made in USA