MSI’s gaming laptop has an i7, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD, more: $780 or $680 w/ MIR (Reg. $915)

- Jun. 25th 2018 2:37 pm ET

$680
NeweggFlash offers the MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop with 2.8GHz i7/8GB/128GB SSD/1TB HDD for $779.99 shipped after code NEFPSMN20 has been used at checkout. If you fill out the bonus mail-in rebate, you save an additional $100. Similarly spec’d laptops on Amazon go for around $915, and Newegg is still bundling Intel’s Game Pack with this computer which carries a $320 value. With its GTX 1050 GPU, this is a great machine for light gaming, productivity, and college papers during upcoming semesters. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.

MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop features:

  • GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB GDDR5
  • Intel Core i7 7th Gen 7700HQ (2.80 GHz)
  • 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD 128 GB NVMe SSD
  • 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 eDP Vivid Color 94% NTSC
  • 15.07″ x 10.23″ x 1.06″ 5.29 lbs.
  • 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI (4K @ 30Hz)
  • 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0
  • Red Backlit Keyboard
$680

