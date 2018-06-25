MSI’s gaming laptop has an i7, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD, more: $780 or $680 w/ MIR (Reg. $915)

NeweggFlash offers the MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop with 2.8GHz i7/8GB/128GB SSD/1TB HDD for $779.99 shipped after code NEFPSMN20 has been used at checkout. If you fill out the bonus mail-in rebate, you save an additional $100. Similarly spec’d laptops on Amazon go for around $915, and Newegg is still bundling Intel’s Game Pack with this computer which carries a $320 value. With its GTX 1050 GPU, this is a great machine for light gaming, productivity, and college papers during upcoming semesters. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon.
MSI GL62M Gaming Laptop features:
- GeForce GTX 1050 2 GB GDDR5
- Intel Core i7 7th Gen 7700HQ (2.80 GHz)
- 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD 128 GB NVMe SSD
- 15.6″ 1920 x 1080 eDP Vivid Color 94% NTSC
- 15.07″ x 10.23″ x 1.06″ 5.29 lbs.
- 1 x Mini DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI (4K @ 30Hz)
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0
- Red Backlit Keyboard