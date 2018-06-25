Ring’s Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera 2-Pk. + Chime Pro drops to $336 in both colors ($510+ value)

- Jun. 25th 2018 3:58 pm ET

$336
View Comments

Home Depot offers the Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera 2-pack with Chime Pro in white or black for $336 shipped. Separately, the white camera runs $230 at Amazon while the black is $240 each. The Chime Pro adds another $49 in value to this bundle, totaling out at $509 with white and $529 for black. If you’re wanting to keep an eye on your home, Ring’s Floodlight Cameras illuminate your yard while giving you a birds-eye view of everything that happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Ring Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • See, hear and speak to people on your property from your phone or tablet
  • Watch over your home in 1080Hd video with infrared night vision
  • Sound the 110-decibel alarm on suspicious activity. Mounting Base:4¾-inches (12.065-cm) diameter
  • Create and customize your motion zones to focus on the most important areas of your yard
  • Check-in on your property at any time, and get streaming video and audio with live view

Ring Chime Pro features:

  • Extends the Wi-Fi signal from your router to your Ring devices.
  • Amplifies notifications from connected Ring Video Doorbells, Video Doorbell Pros and Stick Up Cams.
  • Plugs into any standard wall outlet.
  • Comes with multiple alert tones.Connectivity:802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4GHz only
  • Mobile volume control and Do Not Disturb mode.
$336

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Home Depot

Home Depot
Ring

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)