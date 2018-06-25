Ring’s Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera 2-Pk. + Chime Pro drops to $336 in both colors ($510+ value)

Home Depot offers the Ring Outdoor Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera 2-pack with Chime Pro in white or black for $336 shipped. Separately, the white camera runs $230 at Amazon while the black is $240 each. The Chime Pro adds another $49 in value to this bundle, totaling out at $509 with white and $529 for black. If you’re wanting to keep an eye on your home, Ring’s Floodlight Cameras illuminate your yard while giving you a birds-eye view of everything that happens. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.
Ring Wi-Fi Floodlight Camera features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- See, hear and speak to people on your property from your phone or tablet
- Watch over your home in 1080Hd video with infrared night vision
- Sound the 110-decibel alarm on suspicious activity. Mounting Base:4¾-inches (12.065-cm) diameter
- Create and customize your motion zones to focus on the most important areas of your yard
- Check-in on your property at any time, and get streaming video and audio with live view
Ring Chime Pro features:
- Extends the Wi-Fi signal from your router to your Ring devices.
- Amplifies notifications from connected Ring Video Doorbells, Video Doorbell Pros and Stick Up Cams.
- Plugs into any standard wall outlet.
- Comes with multiple alert tones.Connectivity:802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi connection @ 2.4GHz only
- Mobile volume control and Do Not Disturb mode.