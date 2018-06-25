Bring the shade with you using Coleman’s beach canopy for $28 (Reg. $48+)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Beach Shade in green for $28 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Originally $60, it is currently on sale for $48 at Coleman and today’s deal is the lowest we can find from a trusted retailer. Only once on Amazon have we seen the green and pink options go for less, and those were very brief one-day sales. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.
Take shade and privacy to the beach when you pack a Coleman RoadTrip Beach Shade. The front awning provides extra shade, and the privacy door makes clothing changes simple. Sand bags keep the shade in place, and UVGuard material offers our highest protection from the sun’s dangerous rays. The shade is also versatile. The back works as a wall, mesh window or door. On days you can’t make it to the beach, take the shade to your kids’ games for extra protection when you’re sitting on the sidelines.