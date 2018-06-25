Bring the shade with you using Coleman’s beach canopy for $28 (Reg. $48+)

Amazon is offering the Coleman Beach Shade in green for $28 shipped. Matched at Walmart. Originally $60, it is currently on sale for $48 at Coleman and today’s deal is the lowest we can find from a trusted retailer. Only once on Amazon have we seen the green and pink options go for less, and those were very brief one-day sales. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Coleman Beach Shade: