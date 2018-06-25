Be sure your summer projects aren’t tilted w/ Stanley’s Aluminum Level: $10 (Reg. $20)

Ace Hardware offers the Stanley Aluminum 24-inch Box Beam Level (43-524) for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Discount is reflected in your cart. Similar models fetch closer to $20 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there by $3. If you have any projects planned for this summer, be sure they’re not tilted with a quality aluminum level. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Stanley Aluminum 24″ Box Beam Level features:
- Material: Aluminum
- Level Type: Box Beam
- Product Type: Level
- Length: 24 in.
- Color Family: Yellow
- Number of Vials: 3
- Sub Brand: Fat Max
- Accuracy: .0005 in.
- Built from single piece of aluminum extrusion for increased durability and rugged use