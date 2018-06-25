Be sure your summer projects aren’t tilted w/ Stanley’s Aluminum Level: $10 (Reg. $20)

- Jun. 25th 2018 2:05 pm ET

$10
View Comments

Ace Hardware offers the Stanley Aluminum 24-inch Box Beam Level (43-524) for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Discount is reflected in your cart. Similar models fetch closer to $20 at Amazon, this beats the all-time low there by $3. If you have any projects planned for this summer, be sure they’re not tilted with a quality aluminum level. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Stanley Aluminum 24″ Box Beam Level features:

  • Material: Aluminum
  • Level Type: Box Beam
  • Product Type: Level
  • Length: 24 in.
  • Color Family: Yellow
  • Number of Vials: 3
  • Sub Brand: Fat Max
  • Accuracy: .0005 in.
  • Built from single piece of aluminum extrusion for increased durability and rugged use
$10

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
STANLEY

STANLEY
ace hardware

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)