Park perfectly in reverse w/ AUTO-VOX's backup camera kit for $98 (Reg. $140)

- Jun. 26th 2018 2:33 pm ET

$98
Update 6/26: ApemanDirect (99% positive feedback lifetime) via Amazon offers its 1080p Dash Cam for $28.79 shipped when you use code ON96996E at checkout (Reg. $40). Rated 4.1/5 stars.

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its T2 Backup Camera Kit with included rearview camera and rearview mirror display for $97.99 shipped when code WO4YR2QE is used at checkout. Normally $140, this is the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon and the best available. If you don’t have a backup camera in your car already, this is an easy to install kit that doesn’t need a in-dash screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not sure if you can install this camera on your own? Best Buy can handle that for you as part of its Total Tech Support.

AUTO-VOX T2 Backup Camera Kit features:

  • Perfectly matching the vehicle body just like any parts of your car
  • It will automatically show the parking image without pressing any buttons when the R gear is engaged at once
  • No worry about fog or mist inside the camera even in rainy days
  • 6 High Brightness LEDs will automatically turn on/off according to environment light intensity, excellent night vision effect even in full dark environment
$98

