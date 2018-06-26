These CyberPowerPC’s can start your gaming battlestation from $800 (Reg. up to $1,310)

Best Buy currently offers a selection of CyberPowerPC pre-built gaming desktops on sale from $800 shipped. Our top pick is the Gamer Ultra VR Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/8GB/1TB for $799.99. Normally $1,080, this is the lowest we’ve tracked here and is the best available. With the latest Ryzen 7 2700 CPU and an NVIDIA GTX 1060 GPU, this is a great starting place for the beginning PC gamer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Also on sale is the higher-end Gamer Ultra VR Desktop with 3.7GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/120GB SSD/1TB HDD for $1069.99 (Reg. $1,310). Boasting the GTX 1070 8GB GPU, this is a big step up when it comes to the graphics settings of games played. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra VR Desktop features:

Zip around the race track or battle galactic enemies with this CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra tower. Advanced AMD Ryzen 7 processing keeps up with every turn or shot, and NVIDIA GeForce graphics deliver an amazing display. With 8GB system memory and a 1TB hard drive, this CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra tower tackles every task.

